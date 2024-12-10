Apple's iPad 10 for 20% Off is Even a Likeable Casual Tablet
Black Friday is officially in the rearview mirror, but there are still amazing deals that can be had in time for the holidays. For instance, Apple's iPad 10 has plunged back near its record-low price of $279 on Best Buy. While this is $20 shy of the best price we've seen from the recent major tech sale event, it still saves you a good chunk of money valued at $70 (20 percent).
The deal applies to the blue, pink, yellow, and silver colors of the iPad 10. A similar discount is offered for the 256 GB variant of the standard Apple iPad, which is listed for $429 from the usual $499.
Why you should buy the iPad 10 for yourself or as a gift to someone
Apple released the iPad 10 in 2022 (review), which is quite going dated today. However, it does offer major upgrades that make it a solid casual Apple tablet, especially now that it has gone cheaper.
At the exterior is a new modern design with a more rectangular shape. The front houses a larger 10.9-inch Retina IPS LCD screen estate, but it kept the compact and portable form of its predecessor by reducing the bezel. One side of the bezel also incorporates a landscape 12 MP camera, which adds a better angle during video calls and conferences.
A new USB-C port has replaced the old Lightning port, adding versatility for charging and connecting accessories. Flipping on the back is a flat and clean back panel, this houses a 12 MP wide camera that records a 4K video.
The iPad 10 has a snappy A14 Bionic processor which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. There's a large 7,606 mAh battery capacity that Apple rates to last more than 10 hours in continuous streaming of video. But you can expect the tablet to squeeze in a few days from combined usage.
Which Apple iPad 10 colorway are you planning to pick for this sale? And are you buying it for yourself or for someone? Let us know in the comments.
