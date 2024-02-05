You Won't Regret Buying Apple's iPad 10 at $100 Discount

The iPad 10th gen or the 2022 model continues to outsell many of Apple's other iPad models not only because it is one of the cheapest options out there, but because it remains a practical machine for most. If you're intending to grab one, Amazon has now the tablet back at its record-low price of $349, which is a 22 percent cut from the original listing of $449.

That's for the Wi-Fi model with 64 GB storage configuration. Similarly, the 256 GB option with the same connectivity is also on sale at $499 from $599 after a $100 discount. At the same time, the deal applies to all colors of the iPad 10, so you can pick it in blue, pink, silver, or yellow.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Why you won't go wrong buying the Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Apple overhauled the iPad 10 10th gen (review) from internals to exterior. Primarily, it gave the slab a new modern design that goes in line with the premium iPad Air and iPad Pro entries. The bezels are reduced which increases the screen estate to a 10.9-inch wide without enlarging the overall footprint of the device. Plus, it also comes in bright and fancy colorways.

Another big change with the iPad 10 is the repositioned front-facing 12 MP camera that is now in landscape orientation, which could be useful for many users when they're on FaceTime calls. This is also supported by Apple's Center Stage which automatically frames and centers the camera view. You can rely on the tablet's 12 MP camera to shoot 4K videos, too.

The Apple iPad 2022 screen is bigger and the edges are smaller. It is compatible with the 1st gen Apple Pencil. / © nextpit

There's also an excellent battery life with the iPad 10. Between charges, it can last a few days in combined modest usage, which covers a few hours of streaming videos and web browsing. Charging the device has become more versatile and easier because of a new USB-C port that gets a wider compatibility with many accessories.

Lastly, the device can run AAA games as well, thanks to the custom Apple A14 Bionic chipset. You can also rely on it for multitasking, such as jumping between different tasks and opening multiple tabs in a browser.

Which iPad 10 color would you intend to pick up? Let us know your answers in the comment section if you want to see more iPad deals.