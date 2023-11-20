Apple iPad 10 Falls to New Low Price at $100 Off this Black Friday

If you're waiting for the moment to buy the Apple iPad 10 (2022) at its best price, now's the time to do so. The best-selling tablet from Apple sees its first $100 discount, dropping its price to $349 on Amazon ahead of the actual Black Friday .

The deal has all four colorways of the iPad 10 in its base model at $100 less (22 percent) than their original price of $449. This sets a record low for the other variants of the slab as well, including the 4G LTE cellular model which can now be had at $499 from $599 and the WiFi-only at $399.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Why you won't go wrong buying the Apple iPad 10

If you prefer owning an Apple-branded tablet but without breaking your bank, the iPad 10 (review) is definitely a top choice for casual uses, and it is even recommendable now that it's cheaper.

Apple gave the 10th gen iPad a major makeover on the exterior, resulting in thinner bezels around the display along with a slightly increased screen estate at 10.9-inch wide. It still comes with a sleek and lightweight premium build and debuts on brighter finishes, which is a big improvement from the boring colors of the predecessor. The more flexible USB-C port has also replaced the old Lightning port on the device.

On the front there is also a first landscape 12 MP ultrawide selfie camera for an iPad. This caters Center Stage for automatic framing when you're on a video conference call. A 12 MP main camera at the back complements the front shooter and captures clear and crisp photos and 4K videos. You can find two stereo speakers that output solid sound as well.

The iPad 2022 screen is bigger and the edges are smaller. / © nextpit

The regular tasks are handled by the capable custom A14 Bionic chipset. This silicon performs relatively smooth and more than sufficient for casual uses while switching to document apps or opening multiple tabs on a browser. Gaming on the tablet is also a stutter-free experience, even for running triple-A game titles.

Apple's iPad 10 holds an impressive endurance. It easily lasts a few days on a single charge with combined usage. The USB port means you have more options to charge with different accessories.

What are your plans this Black Friday? Are you looking for crazy tablet offers like this? Tell us in the comments.