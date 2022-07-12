Prime Day deal: AirPods Pro are 32% off

The Amazon Prime Day(s) are a great time to buy the Apple AirPods Pro . That's because throughout the year this product hardly appears with good discounts. However, today you can buy the AirPods Pro with 32% discount at Amazon.

The AirPods Pro are available for $169.99 at Amazon;

The launch price of the AirPods Pro was $249;

These are the most advanced ANC headphones in Apple's catalog.

AirPods Pro needs no introduction! Famous for its bold design, Apple's TWS headphones offer features such as active noise cancellation and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The gadget can be used in conjunction with iPhone, iPads, Macs and Apple Watch, and is priced at $169.99 at Amazon.

However, the cheapest price charged for the AirPods Pro to date is $130 according to price comparison site keepa.com.

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13. For more deals like this, click in the link below:

Why is it a good idea to invest in the AirPods Pro?

The Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation (ANC) feature capable of blocking out ambient sound so you can enjoy music and streaming without interference. In addition, it has enhanced adjustments by pressure equalizer grids. In other words, they are really comfortable and unlikely to cause discomfort or pain in the ear.

However, like many ANC headphones available on the market, the AirPods Pro feature transparency mode, so you can keep your attention on your surroundings while listening to music or talking on the phone.

AirPods Pro: a design copied worldwide / © NextPit

Regarding battery life, according to Apple, you'll get over 24 hours of audio time and 18 hours of talk time with the included MagSafe charger. With five minutes of charging on the wireless case, the manufacturer claims that you will have approximately one hour for audio or talk time.

Remember, this promotion is available for a limited time and the corresponding price of this offer may change after the publication date of this article.

So, what do you think of this deal? Do you like the Apple AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments below!