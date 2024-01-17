There's Still a Chance to Buy Apple's AirPods Pro 2 USB at 24% Off

If you're planning to upgrade to a newer pair of headphones, Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are still on sale on Amazon and Best Buy today. Both retailers are offering the high-end wireless earbuds down at their best price of $189, which slashes $60 (24 percent) off the regular price of the in-ear headphones .

Over on Amazon, you can add a 2-year protection plan for $29. This add-on gives you hardware replacements for select components such as the battery and the earbuds themselves and priority customer service support on top of the usual accidental protections.

Why buy the new Apple AirPods Pro 2

In addition to the new USB-C port on the charging case, the USB version of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 also introduce a similar IP54 dust and water resistance certification from the buds on the case. There is also support for lossless audio when pairing with the Vision Pro headset, which is rated at 20-bit depth and 48 kHz frequency.

But in terms of sound, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C deliver the same phenomenal audio quality as the other AirPods Pro 2 version and that is described by our colleague as a “faithful signature”. The excellent level of ANC that is known with the AirPods Pro line, is retained. Likewise, you get to take advantage of transparency mode and spatial audio with head tracking as well.

Antoine didn't look this happy every second while reviewing the Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones. / © nextpit

The AirPods Pro 2 get these sleek and stem-based form, which makes Apple's earphones unique. They are also lightweight and don't bother or dent your ears in long listening sessions. New to the second-gen AirPods Pro are Force Touch controls for flexible music playback and volume control.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 have great battery life. From a single full charge, the earbuds last up to 6 hours with ANC turned on and around 30 hours with the case. While USB adds compatibility with a wide range of accessories, the AirPods Pro 2 also come with wireless charging for versatile charging.

Are you intending to upgrade your old AirPods and buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 from this ongoing sale?