Apple's AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are Back on Sale at 20% Off

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are considered as some of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds in their class, but the set doesn't come cheap. If you're waiting for a reasonable price for it, then you're in luck. Amazon has now the latest Apple AirPods back to their second-best price of $199, which equates to a chunky saving at $50 (20 percent).

While it's not the best price for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, it's still pretty close to the all-time low we saw last month, which was at $189.

What are the top reasons the Apple AirPods Pro 2 sell like hotcakes

Apple updated the AirPods Pro 2 (review) just a few months ago. While the changes and additions are not that plenty, these were still considerable refinements that further make the ANC in-ears recommendable purchase, especially if you're coming from older AirPods models.

Among those welcome enhancements is the support for lossless audio when paired with Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset. In addition, the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C version also adds upgraded IP54 dust and water resistance. There is also a new USB-C port that replaces the old Lightning port of Apple.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

But even so, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C remains as capable in terms of sound and noise-canceling features. Primarily, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver accurate audio along with effective ANC level and a remarkable transparency mode. The earbuds also have reliable microphones that emphasis clear voice during calls.

Another neat feature we like from the AirPods Pro 2 is spatial audio with head tracking support. With a compatible soundtrack or video, you can immerse yourself in a theater-like experience. Of course, you can also take advantage of the usual Apple ecosystem features like Find My, voice command via Siri, and fast switching between connected Apple devices.

AirPods Pro 2's battery life sits at 30 hours combined with the charging case's juice and with ANC enabled, which is already impressive for their size and build. The new USB-C port on the charging case adds versatility to charging as it is compatible with a wider range of accessories.

Do you like the upgrades on the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C? Perhaps, please let us know if you like to see more Apple AirPods deals.

