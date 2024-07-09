While they are a lot of wireless earbuds coming out in the market, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are still the preferred options for iPhone users. To make it even more attractive, they're now down to a low price of $169 on Amazon, which is a new record for this refreshed model.

The price beats the previous low we saw back in May. Ultimately, this saves you $80 or 32 percent for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port on the charging case.

Why the Apple AirPod Pro 2 are a perfect pair to your iPhone

The revised Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C came on the scene just at the end of 2023. Besides the new port and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro, they didn't bring any major changes from the Lightning version. However, they're still some of the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market, for good reason.

In Antoine's review, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C output impressive and punchier sound with a faithful audio signature that leans on a flat bass. At the same time, we found that the automatic equalizer to work on your advantage, but there are still presets you can choose from.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

The AirPods Pro 2 are phenomenal in terms of noise-canceling as well. They are on par or even better with other high-end alternatives like the Sony WF-1000XM5 (review) or Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 (review). If you're the contrary, you can use the transparency mode to let in some ambient sound, which is more than adequate.

The spatial audio feature is also enjoyable on the AirPods Pro 2. This supports head tracking and enhances your listening experience by creating a theater-like environment. As usual, you'll need compatible content to take advantage of this feature.

As for playback time, the AirPods Pro 2 can achieve up to 30 hours of combined battery life with the case. The new USB-C interface allows for more flexible charging, although you can refill the case wirelessly. An extra feature we like is Find My Device, which allows you to search for the AirPods or the charging case when they're missing.

