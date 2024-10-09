Hot topics

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Back at Their Best Price $168 on Prime Day

If you're on the fence about buying the AirPod Pro 2 lately then there's no better time to give in than today. Amazon Prime Day is seeing the refreshed high-end wireless ANC earbuds back to their best price of $168, down $80 from the usual price of $249.

The last time the AirPods Pro 2 saw this price was during Amazon's July Prime Day sale. So, technically, this price has only been exclusive to Prime members.

Why the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for iPhone users

Apple refreshed the AirPods Pro 2 (review) last year, adopting the USB-C port on the charging case. While this seems a small switch, the new port adds versatility for charging the buds given the wider availability of USB-C accessories. In addition, the charging case now gets an IP54 dust and water certification, matching the headphones.

The AirPods Pro 2 also add support for lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro headset. Users can tap on Apple's personalized spatial audio with head tracking technology for immersive audio, though this needs compatible media and a quick setup. You can check our guide here on how to activate spatial audio.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

As for sound, our colleague touts the accurate audio profile on the AirPods Pro 2 while noise-canceling performance has topped the chart in their class. The adaptive transparency mode is not the best, but the result is convincing and noticeable.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, there are numerous features to enjoy such as Find My Device, fast switching, and easy pairing with iPhones and iPads. The battery life on the AirPods Pro 2 is above average, lasting up to 6 hours between charges with ANC disabled and around 30 hours combined with the case.

Are you intending to upgrade to the Apple AirPods Pro 2? Tell us your plans and perhaps let us know if you want to see more fantastic headphone deals.

