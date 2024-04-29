Apple's AirPods Pro 2 remain our favorite noise-canceling earbuds to pair with iPhone or iPad . And if you're waiting for them to go down to a reasonable price, then your patience has finally paid off, as the set have returned to their best price of $189 on Amazon right now.

Particularly, what's covered by this sale is the newer version of the earbuds with a USB-C port. The current price is the lowest recorded, and it's $10 lower compared to the frequent discounted listings we saw before.

An iPhone user? Here's why you should buy the AirPods Pro 2

Apple refreshed the AirPods Pro 2 (review) last year and added it with a more versatile USB-C port in the charging case. In addition, the case added dust resistance while retaining the waterproofing, making the case's build IP54 certified similar to the earbuds.

The new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C also feature lossless audio that you can take advantage of when connected to the Vision Pro headset. Plus, they have improved microphones compared to the previous Lightning version, which enhances both voice calls and adaptive ANC function. But if you prefer the opposite, there's a transparency mode to allow ambient noise.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

While in sound, the AirPods Pro 2 produce “exceptional sound” according to our colleague Antoine who tested the earbuds. He considers the premium Apple in-ears to have a flat sound profile, which is great if you prefer clear and accurate output. Of course, you can adjust the profile to your liking through the equalizer in the Apple Music app.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 come with spatial audio as well and this supports head tracking. With this mode, it enables immersive listening that mimics a theater-like environment. Battery life on earbuds are solid. Combined with the case, you can squeeze out up to 30 hours of playback time.

Are you intending to purchase the AirPods Pro 2 at their current rate? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.