There are now amazing deals popping around ahead of Black Friday. Among the wireless headphones segment is a sale on the refreshed Apple AirPods Pro 2 which has returned to its best price of $169 on Best Buy. This slashes the high-end ANC earbuds' price regular price of $249 by $80 (32 percent).

Notably, this is $20 lower than the current offer on Amazon. It also matches the record low that we've only seen in July. Hence, this price is likely the best we could see or even better than on the proper sale of Black Friday.

Why buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 if you got an iPhone

Apple didn't overhaul the AirPods Pro 2 (review), but it did launch the updated model last year. It gave the AirPods meaningful upgrades, particularly in usability and sound, making them a solid option for any iPhone user who is coming from a dated set of AirPods or headphones.

Primarily, the AirPods Pro 2 gained a USB-C port on the charging case. This improves charging as more accessories are compatible and can be used to refill their juice. Regardless, it still retains the wireless charging feature through the charging case. And speaking of the case, it is now as sturdy as the AirPods Pro 2 themselves as they get full IP54 dust and water resistance.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

If you have a Vision Pro, you should know that the AirPods Pro 2 will offer lossless audio with 20-bit and 48 KHz frequency when connected to the headset. The latest iOS 18.1 update also enables several Health Hearing features for the AirPods Pro 2. These include the over-the-counter hearing aid, a hearing test, and a hearing protection tool.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C already boast excellent adaptive noise-canceling capabilities with transparency mode and impressive audio output with a "faithful signature" as per my colleague Antoine. They also support spatial audio with head-tracking technology.

