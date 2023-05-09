Cancel the Noise: Apple's Latest AirPods Pro 2 Are 20% Off Today

If you haven't upgraded to one of Apple's noise-canceling capable headphones yet, today is a great opportunity to buy the AirPods Pro 2 , albeit at a discounted rate. The pair of ANC-ready earbuds are back to their best price of $199 on Amazon, which means you'll be saving 20 percent off its regular price.

This is the first time this month that the AirPods Pro 2nd gen returned to this all-time low price. So, if the tide is on our side, we might be getting this deal running for a few days more. Nonetheless, there is no better way to secure this saving than by heading to Amazon and grabbing the latest AirPods right away.

Why Apple AirPods Pro 2 are popular for iPhone users

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 or 2nd generation was launched along with the iPhone 14 (review) last year. These wireless Bluetooth headphones are packed with all the high-end audio features you can think of. Additionally, they offer a significantly more effective noise-blocking solution than the previous generation. Furthermore, this setup along with the new H2 chipset should offer better sound overall.

Apple also gave the water-resistant buds with touch controls built on the stem. It enables you to operate what's currently playing through a gesture or touch on the buds rather than needing your phone for controls. At the same, there are four sizes of ear tips to choose from.

The AirPods Pro 2 case has a speaker and wireless charging on-board. / © Apple

More importantly, battery life is longer on the AirPods Pro 2 which reaches up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. We also like the Qi certification of the case, allowing you to use any wireless charging pads or reverse charging-enabled phones to fill the depleted juice on it.

Do your earphones feature ANC or noise cancellation? What are your thoughts on the AirPods Pro 2 at this price? Likewise, tell us if you'd like to see more Apple deals in the future.