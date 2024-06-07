With no hints about Apple's AirPods Pro 3 getting launch anytime soon, you might be thinking to pick up the current AirPods Pro 2. Even better, the high-end ANC Apple earbuds have returned to their second-best price of $189 on Amazon, which is just shy of the record-low of $179 we saw earlier this year.

The deal ultimately saves you $60 or 24 percent off the regular price of the USB-C AirPods Pro 2. That's a sizeable discount you shouldn't miss.

Why the Apple AirPods Pro 2 make a compelling purchase today

Apple refreshed the AirPods Pro 2 (review) in the fall of last year. While they didn't add new big features or fully redesigned the earbuds, the small changes included are still considered meaningful. For instance, the USB-C port has replaced the dated proprietary Lightning port in the charging case, making the earbuds easy to charge as most accessories today adhere to the USB standards.

Additionally, the both the charging case and earbuds themselves are now IP54 rated, meaning they are better to withstand dusts and debris if you happen to use them in beaches or sandy areas.

Another advantage found in the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C version is the support for lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro spatial headset. You will be able to enjoy higher clarity of sound and more immersive experience with this setup.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch and capacitive surfaces for the ANC and volume controls. / © NextPit

Aside from these changes, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 themselves output accurate audio reproduction that are punchier than before as per our colleague Antoine. He also considers the noise-canceling function to be exceptional in the earbuds, easily putting them on the top in the same price range. The adaptive transparency mode also works as intended, although it needs a little enhancement.

Meanwhile, the battery life of the AirPods Pro 2 is more than decent that last up to 30 hours combined with the charging case or about 6 hours for the buds alone. In addition to wired charging, you can also refill the headphones juices wirelessly. Plus, the case supports Find My tracking and has a built-in speaker for locating.

Are the AirPods Pro 2 a worthwhile purchase at this price? Do you intend on buying a set? Let us know in the comment section.