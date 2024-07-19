Although Prime Day has officially wrapped up, there are still great headphones deals hanging around. One of those you shouldn't miss is the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which has the set of ANC wireless earbuds down to the all-time low price of $168 after a 32 percent reduction.

The price gives you a comparable saving for the premium Apple Airpods back to the 2-day Prime Day. Above all, this doesn't require you an Amazon Prime membership for you to take advantage of the discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Why buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 (review) received a minor refresh back last year. Apple gave them a USB-C connection on their port as well as support for lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro headset. Additionally, the new version also adds upgraded IP54 dust and water resistance.

Apart from those enhancements, there are aspects the AirPods Pro 2 are favorite ANC earbuds. For us, we were impressed by excellent noise-canceling capabilities. The level they put beats all alternatives in their price range. We also like the natural transparency mode, although there is room for improvement.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

While in audio quality, the AirPods Pro 2 output clean and accurate sound with the profile being flat including the bass and mids. Regardless, the mobile app on iPhone comes with extensive customizations for equalizers. There are also software functions added to the AirPods Pro 2 that automate your listening such as with Adaptive Audio and Personal Volume.

If you're into immersive listening, the spatial audio with head tracking works admirably on the AirPods Pro 2 as well. You can also benefit from the usability features of the earbuds like fast switching and multi-pairing when paired to an iPhone. There is Find My Device support for precise tracking, too.

The battery life of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is more than decent. A full charge on the buds gives you 6 hours while combined with the charging case you can achieve up to 30 hours of playtime. The inclusion of USB-C proves to be useful, which makes charging versatile on top of wireless charging.

Do you already have Apple AirPods? What do you think of the AirPods Pro 2? Share your thoughts in the comments.