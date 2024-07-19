Hot topics

Forget Prime Day, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are Still on Sale for 32% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple AirPods Pro 2 h
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Although Prime Day has officially wrapped up, there are still great headphones deals hanging around. One of those you shouldn't miss is the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which has the set of ANC wireless earbuds down to the all-time low price of $168 after a 32 percent reduction.

The price gives you a comparable saving for the premium Apple Airpods back to the 2-day Prime Day. Above all, this doesn't require you an Amazon Prime membership for you to take advantage of the discount.

Why buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 (review) received a minor refresh back last year. Apple gave them a USB-C connection on their port as well as support for lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro headset. Additionally, the new version also adds upgraded IP54 dust and water resistance.

Apart from those enhancements, there are aspects the AirPods Pro 2 are favorite ANC earbuds. For us, we were impressed by excellent noise-canceling capabilities. The level they put beats all alternatives in their price range. We also like the natural transparency mode, although there is room for improvement.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

While in audio quality, the AirPods Pro 2 output clean and accurate sound with the profile being flat including the bass and mids. Regardless, the mobile app on iPhone comes with extensive customizations for equalizers. There are also software functions added to the AirPods Pro 2 that automate your listening such as with Adaptive Audio and Personal Volume.

If you're into immersive listening, the spatial audio with head tracking works admirably on the AirPods Pro 2 as well. You can also benefit from the usability features of the earbuds like fast switching and multi-pairing when paired to an iPhone. There is Find My Device support for precise tracking, too.

The battery life of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is more than decent. A full charge on the buds gives you 6 hours while combined with the charging case you can achieve up to 30 hours of playtime. The inclusion of USB-C proves to be useful, which makes charging versatile on top of wireless charging.

Do you already have Apple AirPods? What do you think of the AirPods Pro 2? Share your thoughts in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing