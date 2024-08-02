Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are great ANC wireless earbuds to pair if you have an iPhone, and if you haven't picked an AirPods set yet, now is a better time to consider them. Amazon has the revised AirPods Pro 2 down by 28 percent, subsequently listing the earbuds back at $179.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB version and also matches the offer that was exclusively given to Prime Members last month.

Why the AirPods Pro 2 are a great pair to your iPhone

Apple introduced the refreshed AirPods Pro 2 (review) last year, giving them a new USB-C port for versatile charging. Additionally, they now feature lossless audio when used in tandem with the Vision Pro while the charging case now comes with the same dust and water resistance rating as the earbuds themselves.

Elsewhere, the AirPods Pro 2 have the same stem design that has been improved. The touch-sensitive controls on each earbud side are very responsive, although operating them takes a little time getting used to. They are also compatible with Apple's Find My, which makes them easy to locate when misplaced and the charging case has a built-in speaker you can use to ring.

The AirPods Pro 2's ventilation grilles allow for better airflow to limit echo and make it easier for the automatic equalizer to analyze the sound. / © NextPit

As per our colleague Antoine Engels, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 have exceptional sound quality that leans on being flat and accurate while also giving highlights to mids and vocals. The noise-canceling capability is another area the Apple earbuds perform admirably. They are effective in blocking industrial ambient noise.

Additionally, the spatial audio with head tracking feature is a winner in our book. Listening to this mode, provided there is compatible content, creates an immersive audio experience. And Apple so far has done the best job in implementing such a feature.

Besides the USB-C, you can charge the AirPods Pro 2 wirelessly. In terms of battery life, they have an average running time between charges, lasting up to 30 hours combined with the case, which is still a good thing.

What do you think of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at this rate? Are they worth it? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments.