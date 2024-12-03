While Cyber Monday has officially wrapped up, a few great Bluetooth headphone deals are still lingering. One standout offer: Apple's AirPods Max headphones are currently priced at $399, down from $549 on Amazon—a significant $150 discount (27%) off the regular price.

This deal applies to the blue colorway of the AirPods Max with a Lightning port, while other colors and USB-C variants remain at full price. If you're looking to add a personal touch to your headphones, third-party cases are available to spice up their look.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Max Save $150 when you buy the Apple AirPods Max Lightning version from Amazon.

Why You Shouldn't Miss the Apple AirPods Max at This Price

Apple introduced the AirPods Max (review) a few years ago, making them slightly older in tech terms. However, they still stand out as some of the best over-ear headphones on the market, both in design and functionality. At this discounted price, they’re an even stronger purchase.

The AirPods Max boast a unique, modern design featuring a knitted mesh headband and plush ear cushions. The sleek earcups come in various finishes, adding to their premium aesthetic. One standout feature is the rotating digital crown on one earcup, offering intuitive playback control. Despite their slight weight, they remain comfortable for extended wear.

The Apple AirPods Max does not offer Apple's lossless audio over Bluetooth. / © nextpit

In terms of audio quality, our team was impressed with the top-notch sound performance—though a lossless Bluetooth codec would have been a welcome addition. Where the AirPods Max truly shine is in noise cancellation, complemented by an effective transparency mode that seamlessly blends ambient sounds when needed.

Additionally, the AirPods Max support spatial audio with head tracking and multi-point connections across Apple devices. Battery life is solid, delivering up to 20 hours with ANC enabled, and can stretch even further with standard listening modes.

Are the Apple AirPods Max on your holiday shopping list? We'd love to hear your thoughts—let us know in the comments!