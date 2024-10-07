Hot topics

Save $450 on Anker's Solix C1000 Compact Power Station

Anker Solix C1000 best price power station
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Power stations are handy in case of power outages, as a supply in your outdoor trip, or as a backup for your critical devices at home. Right now, there's no better time than to shop as many entries from popular brands are on sale. Particularly, the Anker Solix C1000 has dropped to $549 from the usual $999 as part of the pre-Primed Day sale.

You can take home the $450 savings by applying the voucher before checking out from Amazon, putting the device back at the record-low price. Even better, the deal is open to everyone without signing up or having an Amazon Prime membership.

Why do you need the Anker Solix C1000

The Solix C1000 is recommended for those who are looking for a light and compact solar generator. The unit has a 1,056 Wh battery capacity, enough to charge a laptop more than a dozen times or run a camping light for 60 hours. It uses LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery chemistry that significantly lasts longer compared to conventional cells.

Moreover, the Solix C1000 is rated with 1,800 watts output that peaks at 2,400 watts, enough to energize most high-powered appliances. It has an integrated UPS that is suitable for supporting seamless switching during outages and also protects the circuitry of your equipment.

Anker Solix C1000
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station gets an expandable 1056 Wh capacity and fast charging. / © Anker

In addition to fast-charging USB ports, you're also getting six AC sockets that can manage multiple devices at the same time. There is a useful and bright LED bar at the front.

In terms of charging itself, the Anker Solix C1000 supports fast charging capabilities, refilling its juices in an hour via the main supply. On the outside, it can be quickly charged with solar panels, which are compatible with up to 600 watts of PV solar charging.

Do you have a portable power station at home? How do you use it? Let us know in the comments.

