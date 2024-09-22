Anker not only makes some of the best mobile accessories, but its reliable portable power stations with solar charging are also popular. And if you're in the market for one, its Solix C1000 is now on sale and down to $549 from $1000 on Amazon.

This is thanks to a coupon valued at $450, which translates to a 45 percent reduction off its original price. Although it's not the best price, it's still a massive saving. Even greater is that it doesn't require a Prime membership for you to take advantage.

Why you need the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station

Anker's Solix C1000 was launched last year and remains a solid option for those looking for a capable and compact backup supply for their home or camping trips.

It features an expandable 1,056 Wh battery capacity and the cell chemistry is made of LFP or lithium iron phosphate, which enables a longer life span. The company says it should hold 80 percent of its health even after 3,000 charging cycles. Despite the capacity, it is lighter and smaller than most power stations in its size, making it easier to transport.

Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator with expandable capacity. / © Anker

The Solix C1000 can energize many appliances and gadgets, including high-power rated, thanks to a 1,800 watts output that peaks up to 2,400. You can plug multiple devices at once as there are six full-sized sockets at the front along with each pair of fast-charging USB-C and USB-A ports. Another favorite feature is the long LED bar that sits on top of the bright display.

Charging the portable power station itself is faster than refilling most smartphones. With the mains, it can be refilled to 80 percent in just 43 minutes while a full charge takes an hour. You can use solar panels to charge it when you're in the wild or just at home, supporting up to 600 watts of input.

Which Anker Solix C1000 features do you like most? And do you think it is now more reasonable with this discount? Let us know in the comments.