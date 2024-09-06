Hot topics

amazon fire tv stick 4k
A good streaming device is one of the ways to make your TV smarter, expanding its capabilities and access to content. And it happens, Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick 4K with upgraded features returns to its all-time low price of $29, which slashes its normal price by 40 percent.

For added peace of mind, the option for the same Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K paired with a 2-year Protection Plan is also on sale, dropping to $34 from $54. This adds advantages like replacement and service to your device in case it dies out or is damaged within the coverage.

Why the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) is a favorite streaming stick

The current generation Fire TV Stick 4K was launched at the end of 2023 and it brought sizeable improvements from the first generation. While the design and build are little changed, inside is a new 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that is 30 percent faster and more efficient than before. It also has more RAM at 2 GB, adding a performance boost for smoother navigation and quicker launching of apps.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K ships with a faster and more secure Wi-Fi 6, which should reduce loading time when streaming, thanks to the dual-band frequency specification. At the same, the Bluetooth connectivity on-board supports wider profiles for better pairing with speakers and accessories.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K remote with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K's Alexa-enabled remote control. / © nexpit

It also runs on the updated Fire TV OS, with a more intuitive and fresh interface. Even so, Alexa got an enhancement through the new remote control for faster response time. Amazon also packs Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio support in addition to HDR/HDR10+ in 4K UltraHD resolution.

The deal is pretty fresh, but it's unclear how long the offer will run, though. Do you have an old TV streaming stick or want to upgrade your TV? What are your thoughts about the new Fire TV Stick 4K? Let us know in the comments.

