If you're in the market for a 4K TV streaming device, there is no better time to start shopping than today. You can get the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K right now for $24 or half its usual cost of $49. This is the best price for the stick and beats the previous low by $5 at $29.

As usual, the deal will only run for a limited time and there's a chance the same discount will be offered at Prime Day. However, this deal is available to all and doesn't require a Prime membership. To spice it up, you can even get up to 20 percent off when you trade in your old streaming device.

Affiliate offer Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) Save $25 when you buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K today.

Why do you need an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon's latest streaming device introduced in late 2023, and it's a cheaper alternative to the Max model. It features several upgrades from the previous model, including a refresh Alexa remote control, that should enhance your television or monitor at home.

The device is plugged into your TV's HDMI port and brings Amazon's Fire TV experience with support for 4K or UHD streaming in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats for better picture quality and more vibrant colors. The other worthy improvement it has is the AV1 codec support for more efficient streaming and higher video quality at lower bitrates.

You can also take advantage of richer and more immersive sound through Dolby Atmos, provided you have compatible TV speakers or a standalone audio setup.

It has a faster processor and a bigger RAM, so navigation and running apps on it is noticeably smoother. With the addition of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, streaming games via the cloud is also more stable, especially if you're in a home with multiple devices using the internet at the same time. If you have Alexa-enabled and smart home devices, you can also manage them while watching your favorite shows through the picture-in-picture feature.

