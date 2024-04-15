Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Wi-Fi 6 is on Sale for 40% Off

Hot topics

Amazon refreshed its best-selling Fire TV 4K streaming stick last year, which added a faster Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. If you're planning to upgrade your TV at home, now's might be the best time to do so, as it returns to its second-best price at $29 from the retailer.

This saves you $20 (40 percent) off the usual price of the streaming device at $49. Although it's not the lowest, it's still pretty close to the record-low $24 we saw last year.

Why the Amazon Fire TV 4K (2023) stick is for you

Apart from the Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that enables more stable streaming when it is connected to a busy router, the 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K also added bigger 2 GB RAM and a quad-core processor for even faster performance. It comes with 8 GB storage, too, which you can use to install games and apps.

Amazon gave the new Fire TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision for more realistic picture quality in 4K resolution. This is then paired with the existing HDR+ and Dolby Atmos audio certifications. Of course, you'll need to have a compatible 4K TV and speakers to take advantage of those enhancements.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2023
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Stick 4K Max (2023) got upgraded Alexa-enabled remote control. / © Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa Remote that supports voice assistant features to control your TV as well as other Alexa-enabled devices. You can also stream live camera feeds right into your TV with just a simple voice command. This works even while you're streaming movies through the live-view picture-in-picture feature.

If you prefer larger onboard storage and one with an Amazon's Ambient TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale which has its price dropped to $39 from $59.

Which of these Amazon streaming sticks are you picking up? Let us know your answers in the comments.

