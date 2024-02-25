Xiaomi 14 Review: This Compact, Powerful Flagship Has Samsung in Its Sights

I reviewed the Xiaomi 14, the new premium smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer with its super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, efficient 50 MP triple camera module, and brand new Android HyperOS interface. In this comprehensive Xiaomi 14 review, I share my honest opinion about this premium Android smartphone that almost goes toe-to-toe with Samsung.

Summary Buy Xiaomi 14 Good Excellent finish and ergonomics

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

The main camera is amazing under all circumstances

Solid battery life and fast charging speed

4 major Android updates & 5 years of security updates Bad No major new features in HyperOS and plenty of bloatware

Disappointing ultra-wide angle photo lens

Still overheats a bit (when running benchmarks) Xiaomi 14: All deals

Design The Xiaomi 14 isn't a compact smartphone, but it is certainly lovely to hold in your hand. The ergonomics of Xiaomi's flagship are also very good. Visually, the smartphone is elegant to the eyes. Pros: IP68 rating.

Gorilla Glass Victus.

Nice matte coating at the back.

Excellent ergonomics and is easy to use with one hand. Cons: Limited color choices. The Xiaomi 14 in Jade Green. / © nextpit The Xiaomi 14's design ticks all the right boxes that you would expect from a high-end smartphone. The frame is made from aluminum, with flat edges and very thin bezels, IP68 certification, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection in front. The Xiaomi 14 comes in three colors: Black, White, and Jade Green. The review unit I received came in Black. I really liked the matte, slightly grippy coating at the back. Combined with the Xiaomi 14's straight edges and rounded corners, the smartphone sits very well in the hand, even for one-handed use. The edges of the Xiaomi 14's back are slightly curved to provide relief and make the smartphone more comfortable to hold in the hand. / © nextpit Prior to the Xiaomi 14, I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (review), and if we were to travel farther back in time, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) was scrutinized. Both are very large and heavy smartphones. Switching to a more regular form factor like the Xiaomi 14 felt good. The Xiaomi flagship's 6.36-inch measurement does not place it in the compact smartphone department, but I appreciate the human-friendly format. The Xiaomi 14's frame is made of aluminum. No titanium for this year! / © nextpit

Screen The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with a 2670 x 1200 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen is flat without any curved edges while sporting extremely thin bezels. Xiaomi excels here once again. Pros: Good immersion with a flat screen and very thin bezels.

3,000 nits (peak) and 1,000 nits (typical) brightness.

Refresh rate ranges from 1 to 120 Hz on the LTPO screen. Cons: Colors are a little dull by default (which is easily adjustable). The Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36" flat AMOLED display. / © nextpit The Xiaomi 14's screen is flat sans curves. Its bezels are also extremely thin. In short, the 6.36-inch AMOLED panel is equally immersive for both games and video content. The default colorimetry seemed a little bland to me in the default mode. However, I have always liked a bit of saturation, so I opted for the vivid mode. Xiaomi is as generous as ever when it comes to screen customization options. This flagship handset is certainly obliging with a refresh rate that varies from 1 to 120 Hz. Most of the time, apart from a few games, the screen is always set to 30 or 60 Hz. The Xiaomi 14's maximum screen brightness is touted to be 3,000 nits at peak. A more realistic figure would be 1,000 nits under typical use. This is more than enough to ensure good legibility in all circumstances, even when you are in bright sunlight. You'll have to look for the second speaker with a magnifying glass, but it does exist. / © nextpit

Performance The Xiaomi 14 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. In short, Xiaomi's flagship is very powerful. Pros: The graphical power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and its Adreno 750 GPU configuration.

Less overheating compared to previous models. Cons: Strange throttling behavior when running benchmarks. The Xiaomi 14, like the Pro model, has a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. / © nextpit It was unsurprising to see the Xiaomi 14 having more than enough power to play all Android games with high graphics without missing a beat. On graphics benchmarks like 3DMark, the Xiaomi 14 outperformed the Apple iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 in terms of raw performance. Xiaomi 14

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 3DMark Wild Life Extreme 5,174 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop: 18,189

18,189 Worst loop: 11,377 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 5,148

5,148 Worst loop: 3,683 3DMark Solar Bay 8,597 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test Best loop: 8,588

8,588 Worst loop: 6,096 Geekbench 6 Single: 2,234

2,234 Multi: 6,720 While we are still on benchmarks, I observed the same tendency of the Xiaomi 14 to overheat as with previous models. It seems the smartphone doesn't apply any throttling to score high in benchmarks, even if it means frying the smartphone. The Xiaomi 14 was sometimes scorching hot after some intensive tests. In actual use, I did not observe this behavior at all. On the contrary, the smartphone never overheated significantly. During a one-hour session on CoD: Warzone with a controller plugged into USB-C port and brightness set to maximum, the smartphone was barely warm to the touch at all. I never experienced any major FPS drops. I believe he coating on the back of the smartphone acts like an insulator of sorts. The heat generated by the smartphone is felt more acutely via the aluminum frame than behind. 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the Xiaomi 14. © nextpit 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the Xiaomi 14. © nextpit 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the Xiaomi 14. © nextpit 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the Xiaomi 14. © nextpit 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the Xiaomi 14. © nextpit 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the Xiaomi 14. © nextpit 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the Xiaomi 14. © nextpit

Photo quality The Xiaomi 14 features a triple camera module at the back. Each lens has a 50 MP resolution. However, real-life performance does not live up to the pretty numbers on paper due to the sensor size and focal length. Photos taken with the main lens are almost always beautiful, but not so with the Xiaomi 14's other lenses. Pros: Efficient main lens in all situations.

Lossless 3.2x optical zoom.

Great portrait mode. Cons: Disappointing ultra-wide angle lens performance.

Limited digital zoom capability. The Xiaomi 14's 50 MP triple camera module delivered thoroughly impressive results. / © nextpit Read our comparison of the best camera smartphones in 2024 Main lens and ultra-wide angle The Xiaomi 14's 50 MP main lens is based on a 1/1.31-inch sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, taking 12.5 MP photos by default via 4-in-1 pixel-binning. Day or night, with 1x or 2x zoom, photos captured by the Xiaomi 14's main lens are always impressive. There is rich contrast, well-managed exposure, and the level of detail is spot-on. Even with the rotten weather that prevails in Berlin almost daily for nine months in a year, the Xiaomi 14 managed to capture a little bit of color and, above all, offer a good level of sharpness. The ultra-wide angle lens, with its f/2.2 aperture and 115° FOV, disappointed me often. Colorimetric inconsistencies with the main lens is very noticeable. I've also noticed underexposure problems even in daylight shots. Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera | 2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 3.2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera | 2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 3.2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Telephoto lens (3.2x) The Xiaomi 14's 50 MP telephoto lens incorporates an f/2.0 aperture sensor for lossless 3.2x optical zoom. This telephoto lens is also used in portrait mode since 3.2x is the default magnification for this mode. Under bright light, I found this lens to be useful. It offers greater shooting versatility without sacrificing image quality. At night, however, I prefer to use the 2x zoom of the main lens. Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera | 2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 3.2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 5x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 10x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 30x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 60x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera | 2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 3.2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 5x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 10x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 30x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 60x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera | 2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 3.2x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 5x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 10x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 30x zoom © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Telephoto Camera | 60x zoom © nextpit Selfie lens and portrait mode Whether in selfie mode or with the camera module behind, I found the portrait mode to be very clean. There's a nice depth effect and you don't notice too many artifacts around the edges of the subject in the foreground. On the other hand, I found that the selfie camera smoothed out the image far too much. A beauty filter is activated by default in the camera application. Even by deactivating it, I found my skin to be far too smooth, and certain details in the image were erased or smeared via digital smoothing. This result is all the more striking at night since Night mode also applies smoothing to limit the digital noise associated with low-light conditions. Xiaomi 14 selfie camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 selfie camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 selfie camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 selfie camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 selfie camera | Portrait Mode © nextpit Xiaomi 14 selfie camera | Portrait Mode © nextpit Xiaomi 14 selfie camera | Portrait Mode © nextpit Night mode Now considered a standard, the Xiaomi 14's night mode turns on automatically. And as long as you use the main lens, the result is very good. The scene is well-lit and not too bright to preserve the natural nocturnal ambience. Photos are highly detailed, digital noise is not overly present and the lens flare effect is adequately mitigated whenever strong light sources creep into your composition. When you switch to the ultra-wide angle or even telephoto lens, the loss of quality is felt drastically. Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Ultra-wide Angle Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit Xiaomi 14 Main Camera © nextpit

Battery life and charging speed The Xiaomi 14 has a relatively small battery capacity of 4,610 mAh. Xiaomi offers 90W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging. Pros: Solid battery life.

90 W charger included.

Really fast wired and wireless charging. Cons: - The 90 W charger is included in the Xiaomi 14 box. / © nextpit Despite its small battery size, the Xiaomi 14 proved to be very durable during my review. Unfortunately, the PC Mark benchmark I usually use didn't work properly so I am unable to provide you with solid figures. Anecdotally, I was able to last a day and a half easily before having to plug the smartphone into the mains. As for recharging, it's a very quick process. I've lost the habit of having fast charging on my smartphone since I've been using an iPhone. Honestly, I miss it. Xiaomi is the only top-of-the-range manufacturer to be really good at fast charging. Samsung and Apple are totally out of their depth. Wired recharging at 90 W takes you from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes but only with boost mode. Without boost mode, it takes around fifty minutes.

Technical data Technical data Device Xiaomi 14 Image Screen AMOLED 6.36 inches

2670 x 1200 p

120 Hz LTPO SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage OS HyperOS

4 Android upgrades + 5 years of security upgrades Camera module Main lens: 50 MP, f/1.6

Telephoto lens: 50 / 32 MP, f/2.0

Ultra-wide angle lens: 50 MP, f/2.2 Selfie lens 32 MP, f/2.0 Battery and charging 4610 mAh

90 W wired charging

50 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC | Dual SIM IP certification IP68 Dimensions and weight 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.2 mm, 193 g