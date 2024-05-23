Poco launched its 2024 Poco F6 smartphone line with bold claims of "HyperPower Evolved". The Android phone packs a new Qualcomm chip, with promising hardware specifications, and upgrades to the display and charging. We were pleasantly surprised by the performance offered by the previous Poco F5, but can the brand strike that price-performance balance once again one year later? Let's find out in our Poco F6 review.

Summary Buy Xiaomi Poco F6 Good Great performance

Improved software update policy

Good battery life

Fast charger included Bad Bloatware

Average camera performance

No microSD support or headphone jack Xiaomi Poco F6 Xiaomi Poco F6: All deals

Design and Display The big 6.67'' OLED display takes center stage once again on the Poco F6. This time, however, Poco equipped the phone with a brighter, higher-resolution panel at the same 120 Hz refresh rate. Design-wise, the new phone offers a pleasant, more subtle style, without the shiny (and fingerprint-prone surface) of its predecessor. On the negative side, however, gone is the headphone jack. We lost another one, boys and girls. Pros: Thin and light build.

Bright and high-resolution OLED screen.

Thin bezels.

Subjectively pretty. Cons: Only IP64 water splash resistance.

No expandable memory.

No headphone jack. Not one to skip a trend, Poco sent us the review sample in the "Titanium" color. Jokes aside, we liked the plastic finish, which not only had a discreet shine, but didn't get fingerprints. The company will also sell the phone in black and green finishes, so Western audiences will have to live without the white and Harry Potter (???) options, at least for now. The Titanium option has a golden finish around the camera elements. / © nextpit The Poco F6 kept the thin and compact design of its predecessor, with a premium finish on the sides. The fingerprint reader moved from the power button to the display, and all buttons are placed in convenient positions on the left side. The top houses the traditional IR blaster, speaker, and microphone, and the bottom has the other speaker, USB-C port, and dual SIM tray, while the left side is clean. The headphone jack found in the F5 is gone on the Poco F6. Like its predecessor, the Poco F6 features thin bezels on the front around the big 6.67-inch OLED display, which still refreshes at 120 Hz for smooth animations. The resolution got a bump to 2712 × 1220, which is always a welcome change, but an even bigger upgrade can be found in the peak brightness which (in true 2024 fashion) now reaches 4000 nits. Which may explain why the brand chose to present the phone on the sandy dunes of Dubai. Not only does the Poco F6 features a higher resolution, it does so at a higher peak brightness. / © nextpit To round up this section, the display is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus, and the ingress resistance got a small upgrade between the Poco F5 and F6, going from IP53 to IP64.

Performance and Software Powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Poco F3 features 8 or 12 GB of fast LPDDR5x RAM and 256 or 512 GB of similarly fast UFS 4.0 storage. That results in snappy performance for both daily tasks and gaming, with support for all the cutting edge features and effects available on the Android ecossystem Pros: Flagship-like and stable performance.

Improved software update policy. Cons: Lots of bloatware. We were impressed by last year's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 on the Poco F5, and for the 8s Gen 3, Qualcomm did an overall upgrade, with more modern and faster CPU cores, while adopting a similar GPU to the one used on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That improvement had a small side-effect we will cover later, but the important thing is that if you are in the market for a fast phone that doesn't brake the bank, the Poco F6 should be on your watch list. Poco F6

(Snapdragon 8s Gen 3) Google Pixel 8a

(Tensor G3) Xiaomi 14 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Poco F5

(Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2) OnePlus 12R

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

(Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) Nothing Phone (2a)

(Dimensity 7200) AnTuTu 1,455,312 1,153,512 1,939,484 n/a n/a 593,863 688,613 3DMark Wild Life

Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 3140

Worst loop: 2584

Stability: 82.3% Best loop: 2437

Worst loop: 1667

Stability: 68.5% Best loop: 4708

Worst loop: 3606

Stability: 76.6% Best loop: 1979

Worst loop: 1974

Stability: 99.7% Best loop: 3660

Worst loop: 2462

Stability: 99.7% Best loop: 800

Worst loop: 763

Stability: 95.4% Best loop: 1153

Worst loop: 1148

Stability: 99.5% Geekbench 6 Single:

Multi: Single: 1688

Multi: 4362 Single: 1828

Multi: 6317 Single: 1107

Multi: 4232 Single: 1561

Multi: 5142 Single: 889

Multi: 2523 Single: 1148

Multi: 2589 For non-gaming apps, single-threaded performance is almost double what the Poco F5 offered, which explains the snappy performance around the interface, when opening apps, and quick effects processing. For multi-threaded tasks, with lots of simultaneous demanding processing, the Poco F6 also outperforms its predecessor, but by a smaller 15% margin. The numbers cannot match 2024's flagships powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, but easily trade blows with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 generation: The 8s Gen 3 easily wins in single-thread performance, but slightly loses in multi-thread. The result is a very strong contender for the sub $600/600€ market. The Poco F6 showed all-around good performance numbers in apps and games. / © nextpit In gaming, the jump in performance for the Poco F6 over its predecessor is close to 50%. Which translates into more FPS and/or better image quality. The F6 doesn't offer the near-perfect consistency in performance as the Poco F5, but the worst-case scenarios simulated by the 3D Mark stress test still returned better performance for the Poco F6 than the F5 at its best. When compared to 2023's flagships, the Poco F6's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 offered slightly lower peak performance, but better worst-case performance than the OnePlus 12R powered by 2023's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In practice, the more consistent performance on the Poco F6 means lower performance drops in the (figurative) heat of a gaming session. Software First, the good news. We have long criticized Poco's update policy of only two Android upgrades and three years of security updates. For the Poco F6 phones, the company extended both scenarios for a year, which means three Android upgrades and four years of security updates. The improvement mirrors similar steps parent company Xiaomi has made to better support its customers. How long each company supports its phones We should note that both Samsung and Google still offer longer support for their phones in the same price range. But Poco (and Xiaomi) should be praised for also improving their update game. And the Poco F6 easily outperforms all phones the two companies offer in the same price range. We counted 18 pre-installed apps on a clean install, for a total of 36.4 GB of used storage. / © nextpit One thing that didn't change, on the other hand, is the amount of third-party apps pre-installed on the Poco F6. Like its predecessor, the phone comes with 18 apps that can be considered bloatware. Some will argue that this or that particular app is useful, but it doesn't change the fact that it should have been optional. In the end, that helped inflate the used storage after a clean install with all apps updated resulting in 36.4 GB of used space from the get-go.

Camera The camera section is where we usually find the Poco F line weak points. The Poco F6 tries to break away from the pattern, but still underperforms when compared to the Samsung or Google direct rivals. The main 50-megapixel sensor is better at capturing light than the previous F5, and that resulted in very usable results, day or night. The ultra-wide camera was mostly ok during the day, and the macro... wait, there is no useless macro camera this time around! Pros: Good daylight and night pictures from the main camera.

Good choices from the automatic mode.

No useless macro camera (yes, that is a Pro). Cons: Beauty effect on selfies by default. The 50 MP Sony IMX882 may not be a flagship-level camera sensor, but for a $450/450€ it showed competitive performance. The camera kit is completed by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and the selfie camera with 20-megapixels. The Poco F6 keeps the three-island design of its predecessor, but replaces the useless macro camera with a nice LED ring element. / © nextpit The main camera performed well in our shoots, with a good level of detail and realistic color reproduction. Not having a telephoto lens, users will have to resort to the digital zoom (or walking forward) for closer shots. And the results were good up to 4x magnification if you are going to see the photo on screen or share it over an app. Night photos probably showed the most improvement with the new sensor, with good results in the automatic mode, which can take slightly longer exposures to compensate for low lightning. The ultra-wide camera didn't perform as well during the night, with slightly blurry results. During the day the ultra-wide lens was better, although with a small drop in sharpness and, of course, resolution. Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera - Long exposure mode © nextpit Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit Poco F6: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Poco F6: Selfie - Beauty mode off © nextpit Poco F6: Selfie - Beauty mode off - Portrait mode on © nextpit Poco F6: Selfie - Beauty effect on by default © nextpit Poco F6: Selfie - Beauty effect off © nextpit Poco F6: Selfie - Portrait mode on - Beauty effect on by default © nextpit Poco F6: Selfie - Portrait mode on - Beauty effect off © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Poco F6: Main camera © nextpit As we mentioned, there is no macro camera, and we actually compliment Poco/Xiaomi on that. Not only were macro pictures mostly useless, but the macro mode was also hidden in the camera app, which treated macros as a second (or third) class feature. As for selfies, the Poco F6 had beauty effects on by default, which had the usual result of noticeably shiny and hazy skins. Turn the effect off, and you will get good results from the 20-megapixel cameras, for better or worse. Portrait mode worked well, with a good separation between subject and background, as long as you keep your hair tidier than mine in the test photos.

Battery The Poco F6 doesn't offer the same fast 120 W charging found in the Poco F6 Pro, but its 90 W charging is still an improvement over the Poco F5. As with other Poco phones, the required charger is included, and the good news doesn't stop there, as the 5000 mAh battery offered good run times. Pros: Fast charging.

Includes a charger.

Good battery life. Cons: - In practice, we didn't find that the 90 W charger on the Poco F6 really improved things over the 67 W adapter on the Poco F5. But charging times were already fast enough on that model, so the F6 will still be faster than the Motorolas and Samsungs it competes with. When it comes to the battery life, we noticed the Poco F6 was not as good as the Poco F5. The additional processing power may be to blame here, as it didn't have the same impressive results both in real life and in the PC Mark Battery test. Charging Poco F6 Google Pixel 8a Poco F5 Galaxy A55 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G 5 minutes 15% 8% 21% 9% 20% 10 minutes 30% 15% 36% 18% 34% 20 minutes 57% 29% 61% 36% 56% 30 minutes 81% 42% 85% 53% 78% 1 hour 75% 85% Full charge 45 min 1h40 48 min 1h33 45 min PC Mark Battery test 13h21

15840 points 13h44 (120Hz)

11698 15h33

14335 14h9

13395 12h20

13047 On the PC Mark benchmark simulating real-world usage and measuring the time from when the charge dropped from 80% to 20%, the Poco F6 lasted around two fewer hours than its predecessor. The performance score, on the other hand, was roughly 10% higher as a sort of consolation prize. You can expect better than one day of battery life with regular usage, but we aren't as confident to declare the Poco F6 a "two-day battery life" phone as its predecessor. Using the Battery saver mode can probably get the F6 there, and there is even an "Ultra battery saver" option for long stays away from the power socket. Charging was upgraded to 90 W, but we didn't really see a speed improvement over the F5's 67 W. / © nextpit Speaking of power outlets, that is the only method for charging the Poco F6 as wireless charging is not available. We mentioned last year that it is not a common feature in the price category. That is starting to change, but most models still lack the wireless charging feature in this category.

Key Features Poco F6 Display 6.67-inch OLED

2712 × 1220 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Memory 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage

No storage expansion OS Android 14 with HyperOS

Three Android upgrades

Four years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.59, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8 MP Selfie Camera 20 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5000 mAh

90 W wired charging

Charger included Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC IP Certification IP64 Dimensions and weight 6.32 x 2.93 x 0.31 in, 6.31 oz

160.5 x 74.5 x 8 mm, 179 g Other points that may interest the nextpit community: The Poco F6 includes NFC support and is compatible with Google Pay for contactless payments.

The review unit packaging included a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, SIM tray tool, and a 90 W charger.

The software version during the test was Android 14 with the March 2024 security patch.

After resetting the updated handset, the operating system indicated 36.4 GB of used space.