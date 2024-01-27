Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Review: Xiaomi Sacrificed Too Much

In a surprising move, Xiaomi launched a new mid-range phone with only 4G support. The Redmi Note 13 Pro brings a nice camera and fast charging but is let down by an old processor that is left behind in performance compared to other models, without improving battery life, as you can check in nextpit’s review.

Good Fast OLED display

Fast charging

Good main camera performance

Headphone jack and microSD support Bad No 5G support

Below average performance

Secondary cameras are disappointing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: All deals

Design and display The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is visually different from the 5G models in the Note 13 lineup but shares some similarities with the Redmi Note 13 4G. The phone features an elegant design, that is dominated by the big 6.67-inch OLED display in the front, and a clean look in the back, with prominent islands for the camera lenses and flash. Pros: Smooth 120 Hz OLED display.

Protective case included in the box.

Headphone jack and microSD support.

Lightweight, despite the big dimensions.

Fast under-display fingerprint reader. Cons: Not waterproof.

No eSIM support. Despite the lower resolution and brightness compared to the 5G model, the OLED screen on the Note Pro 13 4G is still excellent. / © nextpit Despite the big dimensions, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is relatively lightweight at 188 grams. The flat surfaces on the sides house the volume rocker and power button on the right, speaker and USB port on the bottom, the other speaker, headphone jack, and IR blaster on top, and the left side only has the SIM+microSD combo tray. There is no eSIM support on the Note 13 Pro 4G, different from the 5G model. Another difference between the Pro models is the display, the 4G version uses a more traditional FullHD+ OLED panel, without the extra resolution and brightness found on the 5G one. Even so, the 2400x1080 pixels panel and the 1300 nits max brightness were good enough for the category. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G has a nice design, but no common elements to the other Note 13 models. / © nextpit As for common features between the two Note 13 Pro, we have the IP54 rating for resistance against light water splashes, and the under-display fingerprint reader, which worked fine during our review time.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G performance With an old CPU comes low expectations. Chip brands MediaTek and Qualcomm shifted their attention to 5G CPUs a few years ago even for intermediate phones, and Xiaomi had to adopt a rather outdated Helio G99 chip from MediaTek, the results were low-performance numbers and just average battery life. Pros: Decent performance in daily tasks. Cons: Outdated CPU falls behind other Xiaomi phones in the price range.

Mediocre gaming performance.

Ads and bloatware. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G

(Helio G99 Ultra) Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

(Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) Poco F5

(Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2) Redmi Note 13 5G

(Dimensity 6080) Galaxy A54

(Exynos 1380) Redmi Note 12 Pro+

(Dimensity 1080) 3D Mark Wild Life

Stress Test Best loop: 1245

Worst loop: 1217 Best loop: 3050

Worst loop: 2754 Best loop: 7632

Worst loop: 7582 Best loop: 1333

Worst loop: 1307 Best loop: 2840

Worst loop: 2804 Best loop: 2281

Worst loop: 2268 Geekbench 6 Single: 744

Multi: 2112 Single: 889

Multi: 2523 Single: 1107

Multi: 4232 Single: 777

Multi: 1996 Single: 1022

Multi: 2889 Single: 965

Multi: 2408 PCMark Work 3.0 10688 13047 14335 10582 13477 11855 For example, on benchmarks, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G was two to six times slower than the similarly priced Poco F5. And to make matters worse, since that phone uses a more modern processor, not only the performance is higher but also the energy efficiency and battery life. The Note 13 Pro 4G also fell considerably behind its more expensive 5G sibling, with overall performance numbers similar to those of the vanilla Redmi Note 13 5G, which is cheaper. Gaming performance shows the age of the Helio G99 processor. / © nextpit In daily tasks, messaging, browsing, and media consumption, performance was fine, helped by the relatively modern LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage standards. Gaming is possible with lower-quality settings on the Note 13 Pro 4G, but if that is a priority, go for the Poco F5. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G comes with MIUI 14 installed over Android 13. The phone should receive the new HyperOS and Android 14, but Xiaomi doesn’t mention an official support policy for the phone, contrary to the more expensive models. Curiously, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G includes fewer pre-installed apps than the 5G model. / © nextpit As usual for a mid-range Redmi model, the Note 13 Pro 4G came with 11 pre-installed third-party apps (skipping the eight extra games on the Pro 5G), resulting in 31 GB of storage used by default after updating the phone. It is also worth mentioning that even the first-party apps are bloated, with ads on their interface, and a tendency to spam notifications from the Music and Video apps. Also read: How to remove ads from the MIUI interface

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G camera In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G brings the same specs as the 5G model: A 200-megapixel main camera that gives good pictures in both daylight and low-light conditions, an average 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and the seemingly unavoidable 2-megapixel macro camera with its questionable quality. In the end, we found the camera performance in both of the Note 13 Pros was basically the same. Pros: Good daylight performance.

Usable digital zoom shots up to 4x.

No overprocessing in selfies. Cons: Ultra-wide and macro cameras are disappointing. Yes, the pros and cons are the same between the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G and 5G. The camera is probably the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G’s best feature, but part of the reason is its below-average performance in other departments, but we digress… The cameras are housed in oversized camera islands, but only one of them does the job. / © nextpit With a 1/1.4" sensor, photos with the Note 13 Pro 4G’s main camera offer a good level of sharpness and color reproduction with or without light sources. In some cases, even daylight digital zoom shots at 4x ended up decently usable. 10x zoom returns blurry images and is best to be avoided. Ultra-wide shots during the day were ok at best, with less sharpness and muted colors. At night, the camera couldn’t hide its limitations, even with the night mode activated. As for the 2MP macro, we would rather have its component costs going for more storage… Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (5x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (5x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) - Night mode on © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Selfie © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Selfies taken with the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G ended up well, with no beauty effect—or any beauty whatsoever on the model above—and, like on the 13 Pro 5G, only a few artificial blurring when activating the Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G battery The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G has a 5000 mAh battery and comes with the familiar Xiaomi 67 W charger. Charging times are fast for the price range, but energy efficiency is low due to the outdated processor. Pros: Fast charging.

Included charger. Cons: Only average battery life. The Note 13 Pro 4G charges faster than the direct competition from Google and Samsung. / © nextpit On paper, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G has category-beating specifications, but the Helio G99 Ultra shows its age. As in the performance category, it cannot hide the fact that it is practically an overclocked version of the Helio G96 found in the Note 11 Pro, and possibly beyond the efficiency sweet spot of its 6-nm generation. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Redmi 13 Pro 5G Poco F5 Galaxy A54 Pixel 7a Redmi 12 Pro+ 5 minutes 16% 20% 21% 5% 9% 9% 10 minutes 31% 34% 36% 10% 17% 39% 20 minutes 53% 56% 61% 19% 31% 69% 30 minutes 75% 78% 85% 29% 43% 98% 1 hour 57% 78% Full charge 49 min 45 min 48 min < 2h 1h30 32 min PC Mark Battery test 11h53

(10688) 12h20

(13047) 15h33

(14335) 12h31

(13477) 16h09

(10532) 11h51

(11855) The Note 13 Pro 4G has both lower endurance and performance compared to its 5G version, and falls behind in either or both of its main competitors. For a quick reference, we updated the Redmi Note 11 Pro in the nextpit office to MIUI 14 and ran the same battery test to get 16h10 from the phone in similar test conditions (around 200 nits of brightness for the 1080p 6.67" display and 5000 mAh battery). Xiaomi includes its capable (and familiar) 67 W charger with the Note 13 Pro 4G. / © nextpit Charging the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is faster than its main competitors, with a full charge taking less than 50 minutes, similar to other Xiaomi phones with approx. 5000 mAh and the same 67 W charger. There is no wireless charging, but that is expected in the price range.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G technical specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Display 6.67-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra Memory 8 / 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 2.2 storage

microSD card slot Software MIUI 14 based on Android 13 microSD ✔️ Dual-SIM ✔️ eSIM ❌ Camera Main: 200 MP, f/1.65

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Selfie 16 MP | f/2.4 Audio Stereo speakers

3.5 mm headphone jack Battery and charging 5000 mAh

67 W wired charging

Charger included Connectivity 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC IP certification IP54 Dimensions and weight 161.1 x 74.9 x 7.98 mm, 188 g Other points that may interest the nextpit community: The Redmi Note 13 Pro includes NFC support and is compatible with Google Pay for contactless payments.

The review unit packaging included a 67 W charger, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a protective case, and a SIM card tray tool.

The software version during the test was MIUI 14.0.4.0 (January 2024 security patch).

After resetting the updated handset, the operating system indicated 31.0 GB of used space.