Hot topics

Your Getaway Could Cost More Than You Think: Avoid This Online Mistake

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
urlauber mit handy
© Kaspars Grinvalds / shutterstock.com
Artem Sandler
Artem Sandler

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

A lot can go wrong on a vacation: Accommodation that turns out differently from what was advertised upon arrival, or a typical meal that does not suit your appetite, or simply getting pickpocketed in a crowd. Another common mistake concerns the smartphone, and this does not involve roaming.

The vacation season is approaching, and with it comes the typical risks for holidaymakers. In some countries, for instance, one should avoid the tap water, while other destinations are not agreeable when it comes to the culinary options. However, what many people overlook is this: There is also  danger that lurks when surfing the Internet with a smartphone that could be avoided. We are not referring to additional costs due to roaming.

Many people surf completely unprotected, making them an easy target for criminals

A recent YouGov survey commissioned by security provider Kaspersky showed that around 15 percent of holidaymakers use public Wi-Fi without any protective measures at all. This is a major risk. This is because open networks lack basic security. Unauthorized persons can intercept data traffic and thus access login data as well. Even malware can sneak onto your devices. In turn, that can quickly become an expensive affair when you consider how many people perform online banking or simply use Amazon and PayPal.

Public WLANs are not completely secure in any country, let's get that straight. While public Wi-Fi is widely available everywhere, not many people use this option due to the large volume of data they consume. The situation might be different in other countries, although most people would often use hotel Wi-Fi. What can you do to protect yourself better while you are on vacation?

How to surf more securely with your smartphone while on vacation

28% of respondents avoided entering passwords or bank details on insecure networks. In addition, 11% of respondents use security functions such as two-factor authentication, while 12% use tethering connections to access mobile hotspots. However, the latter might be a more challenging affair outside your home country unless you use a local prepaid SIM. In many countries, this is by far the easiest and cheapest option.

The most effective but costly option is probably a VPN service, which around 10% of respondents use. This protects data traffic by using an encrypted connection that prevents unauthorized access. However, it is important to choose the right provider because if you decide to use the very first VPN that comes along, you may expose your data elsewhere.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Artem Sandler

Artem Sandler
Editor

Artem is interested in all kinds of technological marvels — from electric cars to smartphones and smart rings. That's why he studied technical journalism and innovation communication. He is also interested in niche topics like cybercrime and data security. He was no doubt disturbed at the dystopian future after watching sci-fi films before, but after studying, he realized that truth is stranger than fiction.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing