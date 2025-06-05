In addition to iOS 26 and other major software announcements for Apple's ecosystem next week at WWDC , the AirPods could also be getting significant updates. New details have surfaced indicating that Apple plans to enable several features for its wireless earbuds , including turning the AirPods into a camera remote for the iPhone.

The camera remote feature on the Apple Watch is one of its classic, useful functionalities, allowing users to wirelessly control the iPhone's camera shutter within close range using Bluetooth. Apparently, a similar feature could now be utilized with AirPods.

Use Your AirPods as a Camera Remote for iPhone

According to information obtained by 9to5Mac, Apple is working to enable camera remote control functionality for the AirPods. The feature is described to use the touch controls on the stem of the buds to take pictures or initiate video recording.

However, details were not provided on how the control function can be initiated or how confirmation will work, especially when compared to the Apple Watch's feature that uses a live display and shutter effect. Perhaps the AirPods could provide some sort of audio tone hint, in addition to the LED flash on the iPhone's camera, to indicate that a shot is being taken.

Apple Watch's camera remote for iPhone allows zooming and a timer. / © NextPit

It was not specified which AirPods model could be supported by the camera remote, but the new AirPods 4 (review) and updated AirPods Pro 2 (review) will likely be receiving these enhancements.

The addition of this camera remote for AirPods would be a big help for users who don't own or use an Apple Watch. It's also a nifty feature in cases where the Apple Watch has run out of battery.

Other AirPods Upgrades to Look Forward To

In addition to the remote function, the outlet reported that the AirPods will gain an enhanced "studio" mic mode feature, comparable to the iPhone 16's rumored audio mix mode in the camera. This feature will enable users to record audio mixes and then extract only the speech recording, excluding other elements and ambient sound.

Furthermore, part of the upcoming update is to enable sleep detection in AirPods, where playback will automatically pause once the wearer is detected to have fallen asleep. Of course, this should be an optional feature, given that there are users who prefer to have the sound continue even when they are sleeping.

WWDC 2025 will take place at Apple Park on June 9th, so there's little time left before we can learn more about these new AirPods usability features.

Which of these features are you most excited to test? Do you think a camera remote is a major tool you've been asking for so long? Let us know your answers in the comments.