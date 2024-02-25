Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G Review: Great Display at a Good Price

We at nextpit accepted Xiaomi’s challenge and tested all five Redmi Note 13 models. Today we are getting a look at the junior model in 2024’s line-up, the Redmi Note 13 4G. Priced at around $200 (€200), what does it offer in terms of performance, camera, display, and battery life? Let’s find out!

Summary Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G Good Bright and smooth OLED screen

Four years of security updates

Good battery life

33 W charger included Bad Questionable secondary cameras

Nineteen third-party apps by default Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: All deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G design and build quality The Redmi Note 13 4G offers a nice design that manages to hide its plastic build with shiny reflective materials. In the front, the big 6.67-inch OLED display is the center of attention, offering a good combination of resolution and refresh rate that was exclusive to premium models not so long ago. Pros: Good build quality.

Bright and smooth OLED screen.

Headphone jack and microSD support.

Included case. Cons: Fingerprint magnet. The FullHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display is surrounded by relatively small bezels, and refreshes at a fast 120 Hz for smooth animations. And just like many 2024 phones, Xiaomi advertises a high 1800 nits max brightness. In practice, outdoor usage isn’t a problem for the Redmi Note 13 4G. The 120 Hz OLED screen is possibly the Redmi Note 13 4G's best selling point. / © nextpit Another feature that used to be exclusive to more expensive phones is the under-display fingerprint reader, which worked fine in our tests. Besides that, Xiaomi protects the display with Gorilla Glass 3, which is not a common feature in the price range. Still in the resistance department, the phone is rated for IP54 water and dust protection. While we criticized the Note 13 Pro 4G for this point, the basic Note 13 4G is competitive with its direct competitors. The back has a nice shiny finish that attracts tons of fingerprints. / © nextpit On the back, the shiny plastic looks nice at first glance, but it will quickly collect fingerprints. For better or worse, we expect most people will hide the phone with the included protective case. To round up the design, around the flat edges of the Redmi Note 13 4G you will find the volume rocker and power button on the right. Speaker, USB-C port, and hybrid microSD/dual-SIM tray on the bottom. Headphone jack, speaker, and IR blaster on the top, with an empty left side.

Performance and software Powered by a relatively new Snapdragon 685 processor, the Redmi Note 13 4G offers an OK performance for daily tasks, and can even game with modest graphical settings. Pros: Adequate performance in daily tasks.

Can play mainstream games.

Four years of security updates. Cons: No 5G support.

Ads and bloatware. With modest expectations for a $200/€200 phone, the Redmi Note 13 4G performed fine in our tests, except for some hiccups during the demanding initial setup when the phone is updating many things at the same time. Redmi Note 13 4G

(Snapdragon 685) Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G

(Helio G99 Ultra) Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

(Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) Redmi Note 13 5G

(Dimensity 6080) Galaxy A14 5G

(Dimensity 700) Redmi Note 11

(Snapdragon 680) 3D Mark Wild Life

Stress Test Best loop: 660

Worst loop: 656 Best loop: 1245

Worst loop: 1217 Best loop: 3050

Worst loop: 2754 Best loop: 1333

Worst loop: 1307 Best loop: 1200

Worst loop: 1193 Best loop: 446

Worst loop: 442 Geekbench 6 Single: 482

Multi: 1601 Single: 744

Multi: 2112 Single: 889

Multi: 2523 Single: 777

Multi: 1996 Single: 682

Multi: 1804 Single: 385

Multi: 1041 PCMark Work 3.0 7431 10688 13047 10582 - After that, general tasks like web browsing, social media doom-scrolling, app switching, and messaging worked better than we expected for such a modest phone. Those were probably helped by Xiaomi’s usage of fast memory standards—LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Heavier processing tasks can quickly show the Snapdragon’s limits, so don’t expect snappy performance when editing videos, as showcased by the Geekbench numbers above. Consistent (if low) performance, and no temperature issues on the Redmi Note 13 4G. / © nextpit When it comes to gaming benchmarks, the Snapdragon 685 (SM6225-AD) cannot hide its roots. Although the chip debuted in Q1 2023 on the Redmi Note 12 4G, the processor is basically an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) from 2021. The result is around half the gaming performance of its 5G version or of the similarly priced Galaxy A14 5G that impressed Camila Rinaldi in 2023. Numbers aside, just like its bigger brothers, the Redmi Note 13 4G should be able to run most Android games. We tested both Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact with the default low graphical settings. While CoD:M was smooth enough to win some rounds, Genshin was slightly below 30 fps but was still playable. It ain’t pretty but at least Genshin Impact was playable. / © nextpit Another consequence of having an older processor is the lack of some modern standards. The Redmi Note 13 4G is not only limited to 4G, but also Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.1. Those trade-offs are expected in sub-$200 phones, but are worth mentioning. On the other hand, the Note 13 4G features NFC and the traditional Xiaomi IR blaster. Software Xiaomi packs MIUI 14 over Android 13 with the Redmi Note 13 4G, and the experience is the usual one for a low-end phone from the brand: Lots of customizations and bloatware. Master MIUI with Antoine’s selection of tips The default installation takes over approximately 31.9 GB of storage and included in our review unit a record-breaking 20 third-party apps and games. Besides that, expect to find some ads on the first-party apps—most of them can be hidden or disabled within a couple of minutes, however. 19 third-party apps help understand why the Redmi Note 13 4G has almost 32 GB of storage space occupied by default. / © nextpit A very welcome change in the Redmi Note 13 4G is the improved security update policy, with four years of security patches (up from 3 in the Note 12). When it comes to Android upgrades, on the other hand, Xiaomi still promises two versions (up to Android 15), which is still competitive.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G camera The triple camera setup on the Redmi Note 13 4G follows the same recipe found in the 5G model: A competent 108-megapixel main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and the questionable 2 MP macro. Pros: Good shots from the 108 MP main camera.

Decent selfies. Cons: Blurry ultra-wide photos.

Low-resolution (and useless) macro camera. Pictures from the 108 MP main camera were pretty good at the standard 1x focal length. For daylight shots, even the 3x digital zoom images offered usable results for sharing on social media or messaging apps—although not “equal [to] a traditional optical zoom”, as Xiaomi says. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (3x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (3x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (3x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (3x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (3x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (3x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Selfie © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Selfie © nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Night shots were tricky on the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. However, the phone made a valiant effort with its night mode, which managed to give better-than-expected results with improved colors and sharpness when the standard mode simply drowned in the darkness… The 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera could not hide its lower resolution in our tests, resulting in less sharp images, with some blurriness in daylight pictures, and lots of them during night shots. Night mode is unavailable for the ultra-wide camera, at least in the 14.0.7.0 firmware version we tested. A good main camera, paired with an average ultra-wide lens, and a forgettable macro camera. / © nextpit Macro shots are the usual-smeared collection of pixels. Even when the camera preview suggests we are going to get a decent shot, the resulting file is simply not worth the time. Long time nextpit readers are familiar with our frustration in seeing the useless camera again and again, and as usual, the lens is not available among the usual camera modes in the app, but in the settings for the "Photo" mode, next to the flash, aspect ratio, and HDR options. Selfies were a mixed bag with the Redmi Note 13 4G. Night selfies were surprisingly good, both with and without portrait mode. Also surprising was the fact that daylight selfies were relatively not as good, with some heavy sharpening in the default mode, and some blurriness in portrait mode. Considering its price range, however, we can forgive these faults.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G battery With the same 5000 mAh battery capacity as many of its competitors (and other models in the Note 13 series), the Redmi Note 13 4G offers decent battery life. And its included charger is roughly twice as fast as the optional adapter in competing phones. Pros: Good battery life.

Charger included in the box.

Fast charging for the category. Cons: - With more modest CPU specifications, the Redmi Note 13 4G offered noticeably better battery life than the Note 13 Pro 4G model we recently tested. PCMark’s battery test returned a 18h4min runtime for its simulated workload, between 80 and 20% charge at 200 nits brightness. Charging duties are handled by the competent 33W adapter included in the box (not pictured). / © nextpit That result was roughly 50% better than on the Pro model, with one caveat: The phone was at its default 60 Hz refresh rate. With 120 Hz, the Redmi Note 13 4G lost around 20% in the test, still beating the Note 13 Pro 4G. With regular usage on the default 60 Hz display mode, two days of battery life should be doable. But frequent video streaming, gaming, and lots of screen time will require a daily recharge, especially with the 120 Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 13 4G Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Galaxy A14 5G 5 minutes 10% 16% 20% 4% 10 minutes 20% 31% 34% 9% 20 minutes 37% 53% 56% 30 minutes 52% 75% 78% 25% 1 hour 92% 49% Full charge 75 min 49 min 45 min 150 min PC Mark Battery test 18h4 (60 Hz, 7431 performance points)

14h34 (120 Hz, 9666 points) 11h53

(10688) 12h20

(13047) 17h21 Charging the Redmi Note 13 4G is a non-issue. Xiaomi included the max-specced 33 W adapter in the box (but we curiously received a UK charger), which even its Galaxy competitors are skimping on. Better still, the Xiaomi setup reached a full charge in half the time the Galaxy A14 required with an optional adapter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G technical specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G Display 6.67-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Memory 6 / 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage

microSD expansion Software MIUI 14 based on Android 13 microSD ✔️ Dual-SIM ✔️ eSIM ❌ Camera Main: 108 MP, f/1.75

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Selfie 16 MP | f/2.4 Audio Stereo speakers

3.5 mm headphone jack Battery and charging 5000 mAh

33 W wired charging

Charger included Connectivity 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | Infrared blaster | NFC IP certification IP54 Dimensions and weight 162.2 x 75.6 x 7.97 mm, 188.5 g Other points that may interest the nextpit community: The reviewed Redmi Note 13 4G includes NFC support and is compatible with Google Pay for contactless payments.

The review unit packaging included a 33 W charger, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a protective case, and a SIM card tray tool.

The software version during the test was MIUI 14.0.7.0 (January 2024 security patch).

After resetting the updated handset, the operating system indicated 31.9 GB of used space.