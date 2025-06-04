On Tuesday, June 3, Nothing announced the official launch date for the Nothing Phone (3) . The manufacturer will present its "first true flagship" on July 1. This smartphone is eagerly awaited, as it marks a major shift in Nothing's commercial strategy. And given the reactions to the recent leaks on the price of its Phone (3), the London-based manufacturer doesn't have much margin for error.

Nothing will be holding a conference on July 1 at 7 p.m. French time. It will be broadcast live on YouTube. On its networks, Carl Pei's company has simply shared a few seconds of video teaser with the words "Come to Play". In the video, small "beeps" can be heard accompanying the pixel-art animation. This suggests that Nothing may not have abandoned its Glyphe interface after all, as some leaks had claimed.

Come to Play.



Phone (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/9afIpKao1s — Nothing (@nothing) June 3, 2025

Nothing Phone (3) not as expensive as expected?

The rumored price of the Nothing Phone (3) was leaked on June 3, just before the Company's official announcement. The smartphone would be sold in two configurations of 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB, priced at $799 and $899, respectively. Excluding tax, this comes to 702 and 790 euros. This is still considerably more expensive than the Nothing Phone (2) (test) at launch. But it's a little less than the £800 announced by Carl Pei himself a few weeks ago.

If these prices are confirmed, and if Nothing follows a similar pricing policy in Europe, the Nothing Phone (3) would be among the most affordable flagships. All that remains to be seen is whether it will truly be a flagship, a truly high-end smartphone.

Nothing has yet revealed anything about the Phone (3)'s technical specifications. On May 27, the manufacturer simply teased a tiny part of the design of its next smartphone.

This Nothing teaser is intended to give a first glimpse of the Nothing Phone's design (3). / © Nothing

And the leaks are pretty sparse on information, too. The only element that seems to be in the slightest consensus is that the SoC will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a high-performance chip that equipped flagships last year.

Given the price and the snippets of information on its SoC, the Nothing Phone (3) could turn out to be more of an "intermediate" flagship. But it's best to wait for the official launch.

Is the Nothing Phone (3) one of the smartphones you're expecting in 2025? What do you think of Nothing's likely move upmarket?