Redmagic just launched a new ultra-powerful gaming smartphone on Thursday, June 5, which is the Redmagic 10S Pro. It's a global launch, with the handset being available Stateside for $649 a pop. Just like before, the Redmagic 10S Pro offers specifications that can be considered overkill for the regular user. A special version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is included, with up to 24 GB of RAM, or a 7,050 mAh battery can be yours. "Unstoppable. Unbeatable. Unchallenged." Does this smartphone for gamers live up to Redmagic's mantra?

144 Hz screen and transparent design

The Redmagic 10S Pro arrives in three colors: Nightfall (matte black), Moonlight (transparent silver), and Dusk (transparent black). Memory configurations vary according to the selected color (see table at the end of this article). The Redmagic 10S Pro offers between 12 and 24 GB of LPDDR5T RAM and between 256 GB and 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The design is fairly monolithic. The bezels and corners are straight, while the back is flat, without any cameras protruding. The frame is made from metal, with customizable triggers on either side, and a small integrated fan with RGB LEDs (you can choose from 15 colors for the LEDs).

The Nightfall colorway of the Redmagic 10S Pro is in matte black. © Redmagic The Moonlight color of the Redmagic 10S Pro is silver and transparent. © Redmagic The Dusk colorway of the Redmagic 10S Pro arrives in transparent black. © Redmagic

The smartphone's screen boasts an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Do take note that the 2,000 nits will only kick in on a tiny segment of the screen. The bezels are supposed to be very thin, at least according to the manufacturer. The Redmagic 10S Pro's selfie camera is hidden beneath the screen, so it will not ruin immersion during your gaming sessions.

The screen's touch sampling rate stands at 2,500 Hz. Typically, an Android flagship that sells for at least $1,000 or more will settle for a 240 Hz sampling rate. This notion expresses the number of times per second the screen registers a touch. The higher the number, the more sensitive and responsive the screen is. This is particularly interesting for shooters in smartphones, as your aim becomes potentially more precise.

The Redmagic 10S Pro screen has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. / © Redmagic

More power, huge battery

The Redmagic 10S Pro SoC is a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite "Leading Version". This is an overclocked version of Qualcomm's chip, which goes from 4.32 GHz to 4.47 GHz. On paper, it's supposed to boost performance. We'll have to check it in action and via benchmarks if we were to ever review this smartphone.

The Redmagic 10S Pro also features a dedicated RedCore R3 Pro gaming chip. This is supposed to enable the gaming smartphone to delegate specialized gaming tasks for better resource allocation.

The Redmagic 10S Pro boasts up to 24 GB of RAM. / © Redmagic

The manufacturer also places great emphasis on its ICE-X temperature control technology. In concrete terms, the CPU is covered with several layers of "liquid metal" designed to reduce the temperature generated by the chip by up to 5°C. A vapor chamber and integrated fan complete the system to dissipate heat generated within the chassis.

The Redmagic is equipped with a 7,050 mAh battery that can be recharged at 80 W by cable. Thankfully, the charger is included in the box.

The Redmagic 10S Pro's huge 7050 mAh battery accepts 80W wired charging. / © Redmagic

The Redmagic 10S Pro has a Camera

I almost omitted this part of the specifications, since cameras are more or less a passing thought on gaming smartphones. The Redmagic 10S Pro features the following options:

50 MP main lens

50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens

2 MP lens for specific modes (Redmagic did not specify which)

16 MP selfie lens

Redmagic 10S Pro price and availability

The Redmagic 10S Pro is now available for purchase. The manufacturer sells the handset for $649 if you want to pick it up. Other details for US pricing can be seen in the table below. For those living in Europe, there is an introductory offer from June 12 to 17. During this period, you can claim pre-sale vouchers to make the most of it. You'll be able to buy the smartphone a day earlier, on June 17, and from €619 instead of the standard €649 RRP. The storage variants depend on the color of the smartphone. Prices range from €649 to €999, depending on the selected version.

Price (€) Price ($) Redmagic 10s Pro

Nightfall (12/256 GB) €649 $699 Redmagic 10S Pro

Moonlight (16/512 GB) €799 $849 Redmagic 10S Pro

Moonlight (24 GB/1 TB) €999 $999 Redmagic 10S Pro

Dusk (16/512 GB) €799 $849 Redmagic 10S Pro

Dusk (24 GB/1 TB) €999 $999

What do you think of the Redmagic 10S Pro and its price structure? Do you think having 24GB of RAM is necessary for mobile gaming? What games would you want to play on the Redmagic 10S Pro if you had one?