Leaks and details about the next major iOS update, which is heavily rumored to be named iOS 26 (what a jump!), continue to swirl, especially as we get closer to the announcement. While early leaks primarily focused on extensive UI redesigns, this update could also include smaller but meaningful changes to apps, including Messages, which might gain richer features.

Apple's Messages app on the iPhone and iPad has already received significant enhancements in recent years, partly thanks to Google's push for the adoption of RCS. Beyond those, the iPhone maker could continue the upgrades with the supposed iOS 26.

Messages Could Gain a Popular WhatsApp Feature

According to information shared by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to introduce updates to a few first-party apps with iOS 26. Specifically, it highlights that the Messages app is one of those apps that is said to gain an automatic translation feature. For instance, users will receive automatically translated messages into their desired or default language setting.

While Messages already has a translate feature, users currently need to manually activate the translation tool within the messaging app.

Apple could introduce an in-app polling feature on Messages, similar to WhatsApp. / © Meta

The report added that Messages will get an AI-powered in-app polling feature for group chats. As the outlet suggests, this will leverage AI to suggest poll options based on the chat content. It's unclear if this will exclusively tap into Apple Intelligence or utilize a more universal language model that could benefit older models that don't support Apple's custom AI.

The addition of a polling function should enhance engagement within Messages, considering a similar feature has long been available on other major messaging platforms, such as Meta's WhatsApp and Messenger.

Other Noteworthy Changes in iOS 26

Beyond Messages, Notes is mentioned to support exporting of Markdown notes, a feature many third-party note apps already support. Furthermore, the updated lock screen in iOS 26 is said to display full-screen album art.

Apple is also anticipated to launch a standalone gaming app, which is described as offering curated video games not listed in the App Store.

Generally, iOS 26 has been long rumored to adopt the rounder and glassier user interface of VisionOS. The refreshed UI is said to incorporate more transparent touches in system icons and elements.

As for Apple Intelligence, Bloomberg reports that at WWDC 2025, the company's suite of AI will get fewer significant upgrades and mentions compared to last year. This is due to the slow development of the AI platform.

What are your opinions on the changes planned for iOS 26? Is Apple on the right track to make the next iOS update a less grander affair? We'd love to hear your answers in the comments.