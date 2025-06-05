The Lenovo Legion Go is a fantastic gaming handheld, but its $700 price tag might be a premium for most. Luckily, an Amazon sale has now reduced the handheld console to $499 from $699, which is a record-low price.

This gets you $200 off (29%), a considerably massive saving. At this price, it becomes significantly more affordable than competing alternatives.

Who is the Lenovo Legion Go Handheld For?

The Lenovo Legion Go (review) was launched in 2023 and is considered one of the best gaming handhelds. We were impressed by the speedy and powerful internals of the device. It runs on the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which has a peak CPU speed of 5.1 GHz. This means it should swiftly run games and programs without a hitch.

Even more impressively, the graphics department is managed by an AMD Radeon 700M using RDNA 3, making it capable of decently running AAA games via SteamOS or directly on Windows with stable frame rates. The memory is configured with 16 GB of RAM and an expandable 512 GB of storage, meaning plenty of games can be installed.

In FPS mode, the right controller serves as a mouse. The left controller takes over the classic "WASD" function. / © nextpit

The Legion Go is quite a bulky handheld, but this has the benefit of integrating a large 8.8-inch IPS LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a high 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The panel is more than sharp and legibly bright, offering 500 nits of brightness.

There are two detachable controllers with D-pad, mouse wheel, and touchpad support. We also like that there is a built-in kickstand to simply prop up the device on a table, allowing you to use both hands on the controllers. There is a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort and Power Delivery, as well as a 3.5 mm audio port.

The 49.1 Wh battery capacity in the console is somewhat diminutive, but it's enough to run a few hours of demanding titles like The Witcher 3 or Cyberpunk 2077. However, you shouldn't worry about charging, as there's a fast-charging feature and passthrough capability to supply power directly to the handheld without stressing the battery.

Lenovo's Legion Go boots on the full Windows 11 OS experience. This offers the advantage of running other games, platforms, and apps like Microsoft Office and Photoshop. You can also customize the settings similar to a standalone PC.

What do you think of the Lenovo Legion Go? Are you planning to buy it now that it is discounted? We want to hear your plans in the comments.