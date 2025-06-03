Hot topics

It has only been a few days since Samsung released the One UI 8 Beta to the Galaxy S25, and it's already seeing overwhelming interest among fans and developers. A new report suggests that the program could expand to more models soon, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, allowing more users to experience Android 16, and this could happen as early as later this month.

Samsung's One UI 8 beta appears to be progressing at a steady pace, compared to One UI 7, which faced significant delays. The company opened the beta to select countries last week, but it's currently only available for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, leaving earlier flagship models in limbo. Apparently, the wait for them might not be long.

Next Eligible Samsung Devices to Get One UI 8

According to frequent leaker Tarun Vats, citing their source, Samsung could expand the program to the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S23 series next. They highlighted that the One UI 8 Beta could arrive for the Galaxy S24 flagships between the end of June and early July, which is seemingly just a few weeks from now, while the Galaxy S23 series might receive it by mid-July.

However, the leaker still cautions that this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as with other similar reports. Nevertheless, the timeline provided appears to align with the usual cadence of previous One UI Beta programs, with the notable exception of One UI 7, which experienced a slower-than-average release.

One UI 8 Beta update released to the Samsung Galaxy S25 (Ultra).
One UI 8 Beta refreshes several Samsung apps, including Quick Share and Reminder. / © Samsung

While the One UI 8 Beta has already begun, it is currently unknown when the stable update will reach the public. Perhaps we might get more details in the next beta versions. But before that, Google's Pixel devices are set to receive Android 16 this month, following the QPR1 Beta last month. Likewise, Samsung's upcoming foldables could also debut with One UI 8 onboard.

With these recent developments, it's great to see that Samsung is stepping up its game and finally catching up with other OEMs.

One UI 8 is generally seen as a less groundbreaking and smaller update compared to One UI 7. However, it still promises numerous meaningful changes and features, including AI-based interfaces, redesigned Samsung apps, and new multitasking tools like adjustable split-screen views. We may also gain access to most native Android 16 features, including extended camera controls for third-party apps.

Do you plan to join the One UI 8 beta program once it becomes available for your Samsung smartphone or tablet? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.

Source: X/u/Tarun_Vats

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
