Summer Game Fest 2025: Your Guide to Gaming's Biggest Event
Summer Game Fest 2025 takes place on June 6. Since the demise of E3, this is one of the video game industry's biggest gatherings. It's an opportunity for mainstream and independent publishers to hold conferences to announce or tease their upcoming games, show off gameplay, or detail future updates. This year's program is less packed, but still promises some nice surprises.
Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off on June 6 at 5 PM EDT. The opening conference lasts around two hours. This will be followed by a marathon of keynotes, culminating on June 9 with the preview of Death Stranding 2. One conference follows another, sometimes at very late hours. You can find the full program below. Further down in this article, we've selected the conferences you won't want to miss.
Summer Game Fest 2025: The Full Program
This list includes all the conferences scheduled for Summer Game Fest 2025. Times are in EDT. By "all," we mean all officially announced and scheduled conferences. Sony has yet to announce its traditional State of Play, and the same goes for the Nintendo Direct, even though the Switch 2 will be released on June 5.
|Date
|Time (EDT)
|Opening conference
|06.06.2025
|5 PM
|Days of the Devs
|06.06.2025
|7 PM
|Devolver Digital Direct
|07.06.2025
|-
|IOI Showcase
|07.06.2025
|-
|Wholesome Direct
|07.06.2025
|12 PM
|Women-led Games Showcase
|07.06.2025
|1 PM
|Latin American Games Showcase
|07.06.2025
|2 PM
|South East Games Showcase
|07.06.2025
|3 PM
|Green Games Showcase
|07.06.2025
|4 PM
|Future Game Show
|07.06.2025
|-
|Frosty Games Fest
|08.06.2025
|7 PM
|IGN Live
|08.06.2025
|18h30
|Xbox Showcase + The Outer Worlds 2
|08.06.2025
|1 PM
|PC Gaming Show
|08.06.2025
|3 PM
|IGN Live
|09.06.2025
|-
|Death Stranding 2
|09.06.2025
|-
Not-to-be-missed conferences at Summer Game Fest 2025
This subjective list focuses on a handful of conferences whose announcements are - potentially - the most interesting. The opening conference is not mentioned. But we obviously invite you to attend. It's the main conference, hosted by Geoff Keighley, and should unveil a host of games, world premieres, and more.
IOI Showcase
- Date: 07.06.2025 at 03:00 am
- Where to watch: YouTube
This conference will take place very late. IO Interactive is expected to present upcoming content and collaborations around Hitman World of Assassination. A presentation of MindsEye a few days before its release is also on the agenda. But most interesting of all is the revelation of First Light, the famous James Bond game project.
Future Games Show Summer Showcase
This conference promises to broadcast world premieres, exclusive demos, developer interviews, and new trailers for over 40 games. Confirmed games include Directive 8020, Mafia: The Old Country, and Crisol: Theater of Idols.
Xbox Game Showcase
The Xbox Games Showcase will give us a glimpse of the more exclusive games from Xbox Game Studios, as well as titles from third-party publishers. Of particular interest are the "Day One Game Pass" games, which will be playable immediately if you are a Game Pass subscriber. Immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase, Obsidian Entertainment will have its own live presentation of The Outer Worlds 2. We'll find out more about this highly anticipated sci-fi RPG sequel.
PC Gaming Show
The PC Gaming Show, held by the PC Gamer media organization, is a traditional conference. This year, however, we expect to see a number of exclusives and world premieres of over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux, and macOS. Portable PC consoles such as the Steam Deck and all its rivals, such as the Asus ROG Ally, should be in the spotlight this year.
Death Stranding 2: Game premiere
- Date: 09.06.2025 at 04h00
- Where to watch: YouTube
The sequel to the game that inspired every PowerWash Simulator or Spray Paint Simulator. The conference will be hosted by Hideo Kojima, creator of the game, and Geoff Keighley, creator of Summer Game Fest. Both will be joined by some of the cast of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. And we'll be treated to a new preview just a few days before the game's release on June 26.
What conference are you most looking forward to at Summer Game Fest 2025? What do you think of the event's format?