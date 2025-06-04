Summer Game Fest 2025 takes place on June 6. Since the demise of E3, this is one of the video game industry's biggest gatherings. It's an opportunity for mainstream and independent publishers to hold conferences to announce or tease their upcoming games, show off gameplay, or detail future updates. This year's program is less packed, but still promises some nice surprises.

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off on June 6 at 5 PM EDT. The opening conference lasts around two hours. This will be followed by a marathon of keynotes, culminating on June 9 with the preview of Death Stranding 2. One conference follows another, sometimes at very late hours. You can find the full program below. Further down in this article, we've selected the conferences you won't want to miss.

Summer Game Fest 2025: The Full Program

This list includes all the conferences scheduled for Summer Game Fest 2025. Times are in EDT. By "all," we mean all officially announced and scheduled conferences. Sony has yet to announce its traditional State of Play, and the same goes for the Nintendo Direct, even though the Switch 2 will be released on June 5.

Date Time (EDT) Opening conference 06.06.2025 5 PM Days of the Devs 06.06.2025 7 PM Devolver Digital Direct 07.06.2025 - IOI Showcase 07.06.2025 - Wholesome Direct 07.06.2025 12 PM Women-led Games Showcase 07.06.2025 1 PM Latin American Games Showcase 07.06.2025 2 PM South East Games Showcase 07.06.2025 3 PM Green Games Showcase 07.06.2025 4 PM Future Game Show 07.06.2025 - Frosty Games Fest 08.06.2025 7 PM IGN Live 08.06.2025 18h30 Xbox Showcase + The Outer Worlds 2 08.06.2025 1 PM PC Gaming Show 08.06.2025 3 PM IGN Live 09.06.2025 - Death Stranding 2 09.06.2025 -

Not-to-be-missed conferences at Summer Game Fest 2025

This subjective list focuses on a handful of conferences whose announcements are - potentially - the most interesting. The opening conference is not mentioned. But we obviously invite you to attend. It's the main conference, hosted by Geoff Keighley, and should unveil a host of games, world premieres, and more.

IOI Showcase

A final MindsEye presentation is planned / © Summer Game Fest 2025

Date: 07.06.2025 at 03:00 am

Where to watch: YouTube

This conference will take place very late. IO Interactive is expected to present upcoming content and collaborations around Hitman World of Assassination. A presentation of MindsEye a few days before its release is also on the agenda. But most interesting of all is the revelation of First Light, the famous James Bond game project.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

The Future Games Show conference will be hosted by Laura Bailey (Abby in The Lost of Us Part II) and Matt Mercer (Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) / © Summer Game Fest 2025

Date: 07.06.2025 at 22:00

Where to watch: YouTube and Twitch

This conference promises to broadcast world premieres, exclusive demos, developer interviews, and new trailers for over 40 games. Confirmed games include Directive 8020, Mafia: The Old Country, and Crisol: Theater of Idols.

Xbox Game Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by the presentation of The Outer Worlds 2 / © Summer Game Fest 2025

Date: 08.06.2025 at 7:00 pm

Where to watch: YouTube and Twitch

The Xbox Games Showcase will give us a glimpse of the more exclusive games from Xbox Game Studios, as well as titles from third-party publishers. Of particular interest are the "Day One Game Pass" games, which will be playable immediately if you are a Game Pass subscriber. Immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase, Obsidian Entertainment will have its own live presentation of The Outer Worlds 2. We'll find out more about this highly anticipated sci-fi RPG sequel.

PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is set to showcase portable PC consoles this year / © Summer Game Fest 2025

Date: 08.06.2025 at 9:00 pm

Where to watch: YouTube and Twitch

The PC Gaming Show, held by the PC Gamer media organization, is a traditional conference. This year, however, we expect to see a number of exclusives and world premieres of over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux, and macOS. Portable PC consoles such as the Steam Deck and all its rivals, such as the Asus ROG Ally, should be in the spotlight this year.

Death Stranding 2: Game premiere

The world premiere of Hideo Kojima's sequel to Death Stranding will conclude Summer Game Fest 2025 / © Summer Game Fest 2025

Date: 09.06.2025 at 04h00

Where to watch: YouTube

The sequel to the game that inspired every PowerWash Simulator or Spray Paint Simulator. The conference will be hosted by Hideo Kojima, creator of the game, and Geoff Keighley, creator of Summer Game Fest. Both will be joined by some of the cast of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. And we'll be treated to a new preview just a few days before the game's release on June 26.

