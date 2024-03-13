Hot topics

Best-Selling Sony WH-1000XM5 are On Sale for 18% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Sony WH 1000XM5 rfgewfv
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are considerably some of the best-selling noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones you can buy today, thanks to the exceptional ANC and top-class audio. But at $398, their high-end price might be prohibitive. So, if you're waiting for them to go down to a more reasonable cost, the pair is now offered at a huge discount.

Retailer B&H Photo has the Sony WH-1000XM5 listed back to their record low price at $328 which translates to a $70 reduction (18 percent). The deal applies to the black and silver colorway options of the over-ear headphones.

Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are popular among audiophiles

The Sony WH-1000XM5 (review) were launched in mid-2022. However, they have chokefull of features that make them solid headphones to use for years to come.

Starting with the exterior, Sony gave them refinements on their design with more comfortable ear cups and cushions. In addition to that, the headband is more premium and sleeker which eventually adds a modern touch compared to the WH-1000XM4. With all these changes, Sony kept the lightweight build of the wearable.

Internally, Sony's WH-1000XM5 offer better sound than the previous model. The audio cans output more precise and detailed sound that favors bass on upper frequencies but also give emphasis on the mediums. A faster Bluetooth 5.3 has been incorporated as well, and this help reduces latency during playback and provide support for LDAC codec and proprietary DSEE Extreme mode for upscaling to MP3 quality.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony's WH-1000XM5 feature customizable touch controls with support for one-tap Spotify and a USB-C port for charging. / © nextpit

Meanwhile, the noise-canceling capabilities have been further enhanced in the WH-1000XM5 with a total of eight microphones. These are notably more effective in blocking a wider range of ambient noise while boosting audio clarity in the process. You can also customize the transparency mode and create profiles, which is something missing from many of headphones' competitors.

The WH-1000XM5 delivers a long playback time. They can easily achieve up to 40 hours of battery life from a single charge and about 30 hours when ANC and transparency mode are enabled, both values are more than average.

Do you find the Sony WH-1000XM5 more compelling to buy now that they're cheaper? Which of their features are you looking to take advantage most? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing