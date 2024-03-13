Best-Selling Sony WH-1000XM5 are On Sale for 18% Off

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are considerably some of the best-selling noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones you can buy today, thanks to the exceptional ANC and top-class audio. But at $398, their high-end price might be prohibitive. So, if you're waiting for them to go down to a more reasonable cost, the pair is now offered at a huge discount.

Retailer B&H Photo has the Sony WH-1000XM5 listed back to their record low price at $328 which translates to a $70 reduction (18 percent). The deal applies to the black and silver colorway options of the over-ear headphones.

Affiliate offer Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 plunged back to their best price on B&H Photo for a limited time.

Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are popular among audiophiles

The Sony WH-1000XM5 (review) were launched in mid-2022. However, they have chokefull of features that make them solid headphones to use for years to come.

Starting with the exterior, Sony gave them refinements on their design with more comfortable ear cups and cushions. In addition to that, the headband is more premium and sleeker which eventually adds a modern touch compared to the WH-1000XM4. With all these changes, Sony kept the lightweight build of the wearable.

Internally, Sony's WH-1000XM5 offer better sound than the previous model. The audio cans output more precise and detailed sound that favors bass on upper frequencies but also give emphasis on the mediums. A faster Bluetooth 5.3 has been incorporated as well, and this help reduces latency during playback and provide support for LDAC codec and proprietary DSEE Extreme mode for upscaling to MP3 quality.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 feature customizable touch controls with support for one-tap Spotify and a USB-C port for charging. / © nextpit

Meanwhile, the noise-canceling capabilities have been further enhanced in the WH-1000XM5 with a total of eight microphones. These are notably more effective in blocking a wider range of ambient noise while boosting audio clarity in the process. You can also customize the transparency mode and create profiles, which is something missing from many of headphones' competitors.

The WH-1000XM5 delivers a long playback time. They can easily achieve up to 40 hours of battery life from a single charge and about 30 hours when ANC and transparency mode are enabled, both values are more than average.

Do you find the Sony WH-1000XM5 more compelling to buy now that they're cheaper? Which of their features are you looking to take advantage most? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.