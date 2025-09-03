Back to Wired: Why I'm Done With Wireless Headphones

For a long time, Bluetooth headphones seemed to be the pinnacle of audio technology. Wireless freedom, paired with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of app-controlled options, promised the ultimate listening experience. I was convinced of this future of hearing for a long time. But after an odyssey through the labyrinth of the wireless audio world, I'm returning to an analog classic: wired headphones. Here are the reasons for this return.

My personal audio roundup reads like a cross-section of the global headphone market. In-ear, over-ear, on-ear, open-ear - I've tried and tested more models than most people own shoes. Despite all the technological diversity, the core question always remained the same: Does the sound fit? And above all: how comfortable are they to wear? Because even the most brilliant sound stage is of little use if a headband is unbearably tight after a short time, as in the case of the Melomania P100. As a passionate music listener who listens to several albums in a row, the headphones have to disappear; they have to feel like a part of me.

Luxury or Instability? The Achilles Heel of Premium Devices

Wireless audio technology has made impressive progress in recent years. ANC in particular is now so sophisticated that it delivers excellent results even in budget models such as the 1More SonoFlow. The arguments in favor of Bluetooth headphones sound convincing on paper: no cables, practical additional functions, and battery life that seems to last forever. But this is where the real problem lies. The supposed perfection has a catch.

I have seen the promise of longevity broken too often. Take the Sony WF-1000XM4, which came onto the market in 2021 for a hefty 280 euros. They became a prime example of planned obsolescence. Just after the two-year warranty expired, the battery gave up the ghost, meaning that after just a few minutes of music enjoyment, it was over. An identical fate befell the LinkBuds S.(I've written up the whole story here.) While technical failure can happen in principle, it is unacceptable for a premium product from a renowned manufacturer to become electronic waste after just two years. Sony was tight-lipped in this matter. And lost me a lot of sympathy in the process.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are affected by the battery problem / © Blasius Kawalkowski / Nextpit

When 340 Euros Are Thrown Out Like Garbage

The case of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 also hurts. Originally a masterpiece in terms of sound, wearing comfort, and ANC, the 340 euro headphones developed serious defects after two and a half years. First of all, the ear pads were broken. But never mind. A new pair was available for a few bucks. It took 30 seconds to replace them.

Apart from that, however, persistent connection problems became noticeable, which were still tolerable at first. But they worsened into regular sound dropouts and an annoying crackling noise that inevitably overlaid the music. The online forums are full of users struggling with the same problem. What remains is the sobering realization: a supposedly high-end product that doesn't even reach the half-life of a smartphone. Honestly? Anyone who spends 340 euros on headphones expects a long-term investment. Instead, these premium headphones disappoint and turn out to be a short-lived disposable item.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 with defective ear cushion / © Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit

Bose, another premium brand in the audio segment, also disappointed me when it came to headphones. The QuietComfort Earbuds II, which I rated as almost perfect in a test two and a half years ago, have now also fallen apart. After having had problems charging them for a long time. Here too: Headphones for 300 euros that didn't survive the time between two album releases. Sure, put some superglue on them and they'll work again. But that's not premium.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Defective after two and a half years / © Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit

Bye Bye Bluetooth: Why I'm Going Back to Wired

Out of this disappointment, I sought refuge in consistency. Back to the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro, which I've had at home for a while now. Headphones that have been produced almost unchanged since 1985. Headphones that don't even cost half as much as the Momentum 4. And which offer an unbeatable package of longevity and acoustic precision. The majority of production still takes place in Germany, which is reflected in the tangible quality of the materials. Their sound is so precise that it is almost like an acoustic revelation.

Yes, these headphones are wired. But this apparent disadvantage proves to be a strength in everyday use. At my desk or on the sofa, where I spend most of my time listening to music, the cable doesn't matter anyway. Instead, I enjoy the certainty that there is no battery that can fail. All without connection issues, without planned obsolescence, and without the queasy feeling of having invested in a time-limited pleasure. And while ANC undeniably has its place on the plane, the Beyerdynamics' high wearing comfort combined with the outstanding passive noise isolation provides a more than adequate listening experience for everyday life. It's a return to simplicity that shows: Sometimes the best technology is the one that works and lasts.