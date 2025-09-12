No Microtransactions–This Incredible AAA Game Is Free for One Week Only

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Ghostrunner 2, Monument Valley II, and The Battle of Polytopia .

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 is a true highlight among the free games that the Epic Games Store has on offer. The game usually costs $40, and it's worth every penny. Ghostrunner 2 is a brutal hardcore slasher set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future. You get to experience epic boss battles, new and improved skills, an interactive story, and a captivating synthwave soundtrack.

The game features bloody fights that depict graphic violence, which is why it is not recommended for anyone below the age of 18. If you are over 18 and don't mind some brutality, this game will deliver all the action you need. From amazing Katana gameplay to enemies that adapt to your playstyle, the game will test your skills at every turn.

Download the game for free this week if you want to delve into this epic world and explore everything it has on offer. Players have rated the game very positively both on the Epic Games Store and over on Steam.

Download Ghostrunner 2 from the Epic Games Store.

This game will test your skill at every turn. / © Steam

Monument Valley II

Did you enjoy Monument Valley? If you did, you should check out Monument Valley II, which will be available for free this week. The game is a faithful continuation of its predecessor, offering many more challenging puzzles. You get to explore more of this magical world, which continues to impress with beautiful scenery, vibrant colors, and great design.

Download Monument Valley II from the Epic Games Store.

This game is a faithful sequel that expands what's already there. / © Steam

The Battle of Polytopia

The Battle of Polytopia is an award-winning strategy game that focuses on controlling the game world, battling enemies, exploring new areas, and mastering new technologies. The game is fast-paced, features deep 4X tactics, and is set in a beautiful low-poly world. The game offers cross-platform support, which makes it one of the most popular civilization-based strategy games on the market.

Usually, the game costs approximately $14. This week, it is available for free.

Download The Battle of Polytopia from the Epic Games Store.

This game is among the most popular in its genre. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Project Winter

What could be scarier than being trapped in the icy cold of winter and having to fight for your survival? Project Winter answers that question, and the answer is traitors. Your goal in this game is to survive the freezing cold alongside your friends. But just like in real life, you can't trust everyone, and even your closest friends may turn on you, given the opportunity.

Can you escape this winter hellscape, or will you fall victim to betrayal and sabotage? Find out with this game once it's available for free next week. Over on Steam, the game has received very positive reviews and costs around $8.

Download Project Winter from the Epic Games Store.

This game is about survival, trust, and betrayal. / © Steam

Samorost 2

Samorost 2 is an artsy game that tells a heartwarming story. You take on the role of a space gnome who was befallen by tragedy. Mischievous aliens kidnapped your dog, and it's up to you to get him back. Set out on an expedition, rescue your puppy, meet curious strangers, and enjoy the relaxing soundtrack of this wholesome game.

Normally, Samorost 2 costs around $5 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can download the game for free and keep it forever.

Download Samorost 2 from the Epic Games Store.

This game is a relaxing Indie adventure. / © Steam

Which game are you going to download first? And are you looking forward to next week's free games? Let me know in the comments below!