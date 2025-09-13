Hot topics

Gmail Adds a Genius Feature That Keeps Track of Your Packages

Google has been steadily adding thoughtful upgrades to Gmail, from expanded AI features to the Material You 3 interface. But beyond the flashy enhancements, it’s also improving the small but meaningful parts of the email experience. With its latest app update, Gmail is getting a boost in order tracking and delivery management.

Find Your Purchase Emails Faster  

The standout addition in this update is the new “Purchases tab.” This section gathers all purchase-related and delivery emails into one organized view, so you no longer have to dig through your inbox to find that missing Amazon or Temu order.

Within the tab, Gmail highlights packages arriving within the next 24 hours under a label called “Arriving soon.” These are displayed as summary cards, each with quick-access shortcuts like “Track it” and “See item,” making it easier to stay on top of incoming deliveries.

Google says these summary cards will still appear in your primary inbox as well. The company first introduced delivery tracking last year, with dynamic widgets and alerts that show package status on your device. This new tab builds on that foundation with a more streamlined interface.

Screenshot of Gmail app showing incoming packages and purchase labels.
You can see all online purchases and order emails in one section of "Purchase" in Gmail. / © Google

The Purchases tab brings a simplified way to manage your orders, especially helpful during busy seasons like the holidays, when multiple packages are in transit. It’s available on both mobile and web versions of Gmail, accessible via the side menu. Google says rollout begins today.

Gmail Will Surface Relevant Deals  

Alongside the new tab, Gmail is also upgrading the Promotions section. The update introduces user controls that let you sort and prioritize promotional emails based on your interactions. Gmail will also highlight timely deals and offers that are likely to be relevant to you.

This upgrade is part of a broader rollout expected to arrive gradually over the coming weeks.

It’s refreshing to see Gmail getting practical, user-focused improvements, and not just more AI and Gemini features. These small but impactful updates make everyday email tasks a little easier.

Have Gmail’s categories and tabs helped you stay organized? What do you think of the new Purchases tab? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Google

