Bose launched its Ultra series in 2023, positioning it as a flagship tier above the classic QuietComfort line. Now, the company is introducing the next generation of its over-ear headphones with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2, unveiled at IFA 2025. The new model brings a refined design and notable upgrades in sound quality and battery life, though without raising the price.

Bose QC Ultra 2 Get Shinier Design

The QuietComfort Ultra 2 looks familiar, mirroring the original QC Ultra over-ear headphones (review) from a couple of years ago. It features a thick faux-leather padded headband and large earcups that fully envelop the ears. What’s new is the addition of glossy metal yokes that connect the earcups to the headband, giving the headphones a more premium finish.

Bose now color-matches the yokes to the headphones, though with a slightly different hue. Two new colorways, Driftwood Sand and Midnight Violet, join the classic Black and White options. The rest of the design, including buttons and interface layout, remains unchanged. At 250 grams (8.8 ounces), the QC Ultra 2 still holds a weight advantage over the AirPods Max, which come in at 385 grams.

Bose's new QuietComfort Ultra 2 feature glossy yokes on their headbands. They are available in new colorways of Midnight Purple and Driftwood Sand. / © Bose

Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio

The most exciting upgrades are in the sound and ANC departments. Bose now supports lossless audio over a USB-C wired connection, offering 16-bit playback at either 44.1kHz or 48kHz sampling rates. Curious about what qualifies as high-res audio? Check out our colleague’s guide for a deeper dive. Bose also promises reduced latency with USB-C. And yes, the 3.5mm audio jack is still included.

Bose is introducing a new Cinema mode that enables spatial or 360-degree audio without requiring specialized content. By localizing and balancing sound, this mode enhances dialogue clarity, which is ideal for podcasts and audiobooks, as well as movies and TV shows.

Richer Sound and Longer Battery Life

Audio output has been tuned for deeper bass, clearer highs at louder volumes, and more natural treble. The headphones also support Bluetooth 5.4 for a more stable and efficient wireless connection.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) gets a boost, too, thanks to a new algorithm that makes the experience feel more natural in quieter environments. This also applies to Aware or transparency mode, which now features smoother leveling. Users can manually adjust ANC or disable it entirely.

Battery life has improved across the board. With ANC enabled, the QC Ultra 2 offers up to 30 hours of listening time, up from 24 hours. Without ANC, it stretches to 45 hours. Even with immersive mode active, battery life reaches 23 hours, a bump from the previous 18.

Pre-orders for the QC Ultra 2 are now open at $449 (£449), with shipping starting September 10 in many countries. U.S. availability begins October 2.

At this price point, the QC Ultra 2 undercuts the Apple AirPods Max while matching the Sony WH-1000XM6, making it a compelling option for premium headphone buyers. If you had to choose, which pair would you go for? Drop your pick in the comments.