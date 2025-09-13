Top 5 Apps of the Week: Dunkadillo, MicroMacro, and More!

In light of the chaos that the news often brings to our screens, we sincerely hope your week has been enjoyable. With the weekend upon us, we wish you a delightful opportunity to relax and recharge. To aid in that endeavor, we’ve compiled a list of captivating apps and games designed to provide a temporary escape from reality.

This week, we are excited to share a meticulously curated collection of our top mobile applications and games, perfect for both Android and iPhone aficionados. After exploring the extensive libraries offered by the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, we've pinpointed five standout titles that truly impressed us. Whether you’re seeking immersive gaming adventures or useful tools to enhance your productivity, our selection promises to unveil something intriguing just for you.

Dunkadillo (Android and iOS)

This sounds like a fun title — Dunkadillo. In fact, it grew on me, being such a quirky little game that I didn’t expect to have enjoyed it as much as I did. The entire idea of bouncing an armadillo around to dunk basketballs is just so silly, but that’s exactly what made it fun. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and I found myself laughing at how chaotic some of the rounds got.

The controls were easy to pick up, which was great because I could jump right into the action without much of a learning curve. Timing and aim are everything, though, so there’s still enough challenge to keep it interesting. I’ll admit there were moments where I missed an easy dunk and attributed that to my age and slowing reflexes, but it’s the kind of frustration that made me want to try again instead of putting the game down.

I also liked the bright and playful look of it. It is colorful, lighthearted, and has that arcade vibe that made it addictive. Matches tend to be quick, so it’s perfect when I just want a short gaming break, but I’ve also caught myself playing way longer than I planned because I kept chasing higher scores. Yes, older people still have a competitive streak in them, you know?

Overall, Dunkadillo is just plain fun. It’s one of those games I play to unwind, laugh a little, and challenge myself without feeling stressed. For me, it’s become a go-to whenever I need a quick pick-me-up. You can pay $6.99 to remove the ads, but if the ads do not bother you, then it is worth checking out.

MicroMacro: Downtown Detective (Android and iOS)

MicroMacro: Downtown Detective is such a unique and refreshing game. Instead of fast-paced action or puzzles with timers, it’s all about observation and patience. The whole concept of zooming into this huge, detailed city map to uncover clues and solve cases feels a bit like stepping into a living “Where’s Waldo,” but with mysteries to crack.

What I really enjoyed was how the game made me slow down and pay attention. Every little detail on the map could be a clue, and piecing it all together gave me that “Eureka!” moment that’s super satisfying. Sometimes I got stuck, but instead of being frustrated, it made me want to look closer and think about the story behind what’s happening in each scene.

The cases range from lighthearted to surprisingly intriguing, which kept things from feeling repetitive. I loved how each one builds on that sense of being a real detective in this bustling cartoon city. Plus, the art style was simple yet packed with life. I found myself spending plenty of time just exploring and noticing tiny background details, even when I'm not actively working on a case.

Overall, MicroMacro: Downtown Detective has been a really fun change of pace for me. It’s clever, relaxing, and surprisingly addictive in its own quiet way. If you enjoy spotting details and solving mysteries at your own rhythm, this game is such a treat.

Luna Reading Tracker (Android & iOS)

I’ve been using the Luna Reading Tracker app for a while now, and I have to say, it really makes keeping track of my reading habits more fun and motivating. I used to jot things down in a notebook, but this app gives everything a more organized and visually appealing touch. I love how easy it is to log the books I’m currently reading and see my progress in real time. There’s something satisfying about watching the little tracker move closer to completion each time I update it.

One of my favorite parts is setting personal reading goals. Whether it’s a certain number of books in a month or just wanting to read a few pages a day, the app helps me stay on track without feeling pressured. The reminders are gentle nudges rather than annoying notifications, which I really appreciate. It feels like the app is encouraging me rather than nagging me.

The design is simple but elegant, which makes the whole experience pleasant. I don’t get distracted by unnecessary features—it just focuses on what I need as a reader. Over time, I’ve enjoyed looking back at my reading history and seeing how my habits have grown. It almost feels like a little personal library log that I can carry around with me.

Keep track of all the books you will ever read in your life with this app. / © nextpit

Overall, Luna Reading Tracker has made reading a more intentional part of my daily routine. It doesn’t just help me keep track — it actually makes me excited to pick up my book and read a little more each day. For anyone who wants a clean, straightforward way to build and maintain a reading habit, I’d say it’s worth checking out.

Home Workout for Women (Android only)

First of all, a disclaimer. I am a guy, and while this app claims it is for women, I would like to think that biologically, I have just about the same muscle groups that could do with some workouts. I started using the Home Workout for Women app because I wanted something simple to follow without needing to buy extra equipment or head to the gym. Honestly, it’s been such a convenient way to stay active. The workouts are short but surprisingly effective, and I can definitely feel the burn even after just a few sessions. I like how I can choose the focus areas I want to work on—whether it’s abs, legs, or a full-body session—so it never feels repetitive.

What makes it even better is that the routines are beginner-friendly but still give me the option to push harder when I’m ready. The app guides me with clear instructions and a timer, so I don’t have to overthink what move comes next. I can just follow along and focus on giving my best. The progress tracking is also a nice touch—it’s motivating to see how many days I’ve kept up with the habit.

Since the workouts don’t take much space or equipment, I can literally do them in my living room, which means no excuses. Even on busy days, I can squeeze in a quick session and still feel like I’ve done something good for myself.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Free / Yes / None / No Download Home Workout for Women (Android)

Got some time to kill and want to shape up? This app lets you do so in the comfort of your home. / © nextpit

Overall, the app has been a solid way for me to stay consistent with exercising. It feels approachable but still challenging enough to make a difference. If you’re looking for a no-fuss workout app you can use at home, this one does the job really well. Of course, the biggest beef I have against this app would be the sheer number of pop-up ads; it becomes almost ridiculous. I took it on my chin like a trooper, using the time for the ads to disappear by performing more reps. Here's how you make lemonade when life gives you lemons!

Photo2Calendar (Android only)

I tried out the Photo2Calendar Scan Calendar app because I was curious about how I could enter new calendar entries by scanning or writing something down. It works great by copying different invitations via emails and personal messages over social media, or even taking a photo of a physical invitation; the app will then figure out what kind of calendar entry can be entered through the provided information. Talk about being more efficient!

The scanning feature is surprisingly handy. I’ve used it to bring in details from paper calendars, and it saves me the hassle of typing everything out again. I like that it doesn’t feel too technical or overwhelming — it’s just point, scan, and adjust if needed. Once everything is in, I can customize it with photos, which adds a nice personal flair.

A one-time payment will allow me to export my events or calendar entries as ICS files, which can be used with other compatible apps down the road. Of course, this will also remove all forms of advertisements, which can get rather irritating at times, although still manageable.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.49-$5.99) / Account required: Yes

Free / Yes / Yes ($0.49-$5.99) / Yes Download Photo2Calendar (Android)

Key in calendar entries through a unique way - photos. / © nextpit

Overall, the Photo2Calendar Scan Calendar app has been a surprisingly fun tool. It’s practical for keeping organized. It’s a nice balance of function and creativity, and I can see myself using it regularly in the weeks to come. Of course, paying to unlock more features is always a good thing, but sometimes, even the free version is enough.

We hope you enjoy a wonderful weekend enriched by our handpicked recommendations. If you have any other apps or games that you’d like to suggest, don’t hesitate to drop them in the comments below!