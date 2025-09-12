Hot topics

WhatsApp: If You're Sent This Picture, Your Phone Is In Serious Danger

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
whatsapp sicherheitslucke
© lonely blue via Unsplash
Timo Brauer
Timo Brauer

Read in other languages:

Português / Français

A new security vulnerability is threatening WhatsApp users. Receive a picture, and the hackers have access without you having to do anything. Fortunately, the remedy is super simple. We show what every WhatsApp user should do now.

The fact that you shouldn't click on every unknown link or install unknown apps should hopefully be clear to any reasonably thoughtful user. But there are also security vulnerabilities where users have done nothing wrong at all. Just such a vulnerability has now emerged in WhatsApp.

How does the security gap work?

The gap, which has now been officially confirmed, can be used to carry out so-called zero-click attacks. In other words, malware can be installed on a smartphone without the user having to make any input. In the case of WhatsApp, hackers hide a link in a manipulated photo. On receipt, the data is processed so that WhatsApp can then show you the image.

The spyware is installed automatically during this process. In other words, before you have even opened WhatsApp and viewed the image. For this reason, such a gap is particularly serious. Meta has already officially reported the vulnerability to the European Union with a "high" risk rating. And a solution is already available.

How to protect your WhatsApp

Fortunately, protecting yourself from this serious security vulnerability is super easy. Companies like Meta always take care of fixing the vulnerability first before officially reporting it. After all, the vulnerability is likely to be exploited by significantly more people as soon as it is officially reported.

Meta has already closed the gap with an app update, thus fixing the problem. Now it is the users' turn to install this update. Anyone who has activated automatic updates on their smartphone should have already received the update. Provided you don't switch off the Wi-Fi while charging or don't have enough free storage space. So it's best to check the app store to see if your WhatsApp is up to date and, if available, install an update. This is how it works:

iPhone: Open the App Store and click on your profile picture in the top right-hand corner. Now drag downwards in the middle of the screen to reload the page. You will then see all available updates and can install them by clicking on "Update all".

Android: Open the Play Store and click on your profile picture in the top right-hand corner. Now click on "Manage apps and devices" and then on "Install all updates".

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Timo Brauer

Timo Brauer
Editor

Timo has always had a fascination with technology. Starting with his own blog at the age of 14, followed by spending some time as a freelancer, he joined the beebuzz media team in 2019. He is a smartphone expert and regularly tests the latest mobile phones and smart home gadgets. He can also be found at countless events and trade fairs. When he is not busy testing new gadgets, he travels around the world. His favorite place to be is anywhere in Europe, and he enjoys the adventure of getting there by train, no matter how long it takes.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing