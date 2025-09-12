Xiaomi Fiasco: Batteries Suddenly Ignite by Themselves

Xiaomi is currently recalling certain products. These can not only self-ignite, but also potentially emit irritating, corrosive, or toxic vapors and substances. Although the risk appears to be manageable, Xiaomi has already reported some product failures.

Product recalls are not only common in the food industry but also in the technology sector. Peugeot recently recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles, and Sony also replaced smartphones. At Citroën, a recall was even preceded by a fatal accident. And now a certain Xiaomi power bank is threatening to burst into flames in a backpack or pocket.

Xiaomi Warns About Its Own Devices

The power banks in question belong to the "Xiaomi 33W Power Bank 20000mah (Integrated Cable)" line with the model number PB2030MI. The portable energy storage device is available in blue and white.

The manufacturer cites "problems with certain materials from suppliers" as the reason for the recall. These would cause malfunctions in a small batch manufactured between August and September 2024 under certain usage scenarios. Specifically, the battery is reported to overheat, which can lead to a fire.

According to the manufacturer, the number of known incidents has been low so far. Nevertheless, Xiaomi decided to initiate a recall as a precautionary measure.

Is your Xiaomi power bank also affected?

If you are not sure whether your power bank is also affected, you can check this on a dedicated Xiaomi page. All you need is the SN code of the product. This can be found on the back of the product, although the specific location may vary depending on the product version. Basically, the code consists of a long string of numbers and letters that can be found after the serial number "SN:". Customers should type this into a corresponding window and then click on the "Checked" button.

Xiaomi recalls the power bank "33W Power Bank 20000mah (Integrated Cable)" / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Special risk situation with lithium-ion batteries

Even if the risk of fire appears to be low, users should still check all potentially affected Xiaomi power banks immediately. This is because, unlike an ordinary fire, burning lithium-ion batteries can have other side effects. In this context, the German Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (VDE) refers to potentially highly irritating, corrosive, and toxic vapors and substances. In an emergency, it is recommended to keep your distance and inform the fire department.