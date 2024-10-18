Galaxy Watch Ultra: Tough, Elegant, and Now Cheaper

Hot topics

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's latest and most high-end smartwatch, but it comes with a premium price tag. If you've been waiting for a sale, you're in luck—the watch has now dropped to a record low of $549, down from $649, on Amazon.

This is the biggest price reduction so far for the rugged and premium smartwatch, which was only launched last month. The discount applies exclusively to the titanium gray model with an orange wristband, while the other two color variants remain at their regular price. Keep in mind that the wristband is swappable.

Why the Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best Android watches to buy

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) has only been on the market for a couple of months, making this offer a steal for such a new device. It's Samsung's "Ultra" branded wearable, featuring significant upgrades over the standard Galaxy Watch models.

The watch boasts a titanium case with a unique squarish form and a circular display, giving it a distinctive design. The titanium material offers better resistance to bumps and wear compared to the aluminum used in the standard models, and the watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra has an extra mappable button and its frame is made from titanium. / © nextpit

Other standout features include an additional mappable button, a brighter OLED display, and a louder speaker. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also has a larger battery, offering more usage time. Samsung rates the battery life at up to 60 hours with normal use, which can be extended to 100 hours in power-saving mode. The trade-off is that the watch is slightly bulkier and heavier than other models.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Watch Ultra with a new bioactive sensor, which is 30% more accurate in measuring heart rate, especially during high-intensity workouts. It also introduces AI-powered insights, including a “readiness score” that helps users track their training and recovery. Another key feature is the sleep apnea monitoring tool, which can help identify potential health issues.

Have you been waiting for a discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra? What do you think of this deal? Please let us know in the comments!

