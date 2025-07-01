At nextpit, we bring you a handpicked assortment of free applications for both Android and iPhone users twice each week. While these apps usually come with a price, you have the opportunity to grab them at no charge for a limited time, so don’t wait!

This collection is different from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we thoroughly analyze each choice. Here, we simply highlight these offerings because they are currently available for free! However, we don’t specify how long these deals will last in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Therefore, it’s smart to download them as soon as possible. Just be sure to watch out for any advertisements, in-app purchases, and possible subscription traps.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

AuditBricks ( $4.99 ): Do you go around auditing sites? If so, perhaps this app might help.

): Do you go around auditing sites? If so, perhaps this app might help. Resume Builder ( $4.99 ): Need to cobble a resume on the spot? Fret not, here's an app that could help you get out of a pickle.

): Need to cobble a resume on the spot? Fret not, here's an app that could help you get out of a pickle. Bubbles Charging Animation ( $0.99 ): Want to spruce up your smartphone when it charges? Perhaps having a bubble animation is a cool idea.

): Want to spruce up your smartphone when it charges? Perhaps having a bubble animation is a cool idea. QR Code Reader Pro ( $5.99 ): Need to scan QR codes wherever you go? If your smartphone is too old to have a native QR code reader, this one fits the bill nicely.

): Need to scan QR codes wherever you go? If your smartphone is too old to have a native QR code reader, this one fits the bill nicely. Simple Text Widget ( $1.49 ): Want to add text to the home screen? This simple app gets the job done.

Free Android Games

Crazy Owls Puzzle ( $0.99 ): Owl'll say, this match-three puzzle game is cute to look at. It's a hoot to play and watch the hours melt away!

): Owl'll say, this match-three puzzle game is cute to look at. It's a hoot to play and watch the hours melt away! Word Tower ( $2.99 ): Enjoy a variety of word games with this title, one that will surely put your word power to the test!

): Enjoy a variety of word games with this title, one that will surely put your word power to the test! Evertale ( $0.99 ): Catch and evolve monsters in this game that follows a tried and tested formula that doesn't seem to get old.

): Catch and evolve monsters in this game that follows a tried and tested formula that doesn't seem to get old. Word Connect Pro ( $2.99 ): If crossword puzzles are your cup of tea, then this game will surely make sure your grey matter gets a great workout.

): If crossword puzzles are your cup of tea, then this game will surely make sure your grey matter gets a great workout. Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ( $3.99 ): A FPS that sees you mow your way through all kinds of enemies in a dungeon as you fight for your life!

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): It is always advisable to wear the right clothes to match the weather outside, so why not know what's coming beforehand?

): It is always advisable to wear the right clothes to match the weather outside, so why not know what's coming beforehand? Light Meter ( $3.99 ): If you want to capture the best-looking photos, then you might want to use this app to get the perfect lighting.

): If you want to capture the best-looking photos, then you might want to use this app to get the perfect lighting. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Figure out what you've been eating, so that in the event of an allergy, at least you know how to track things down.

): Figure out what you've been eating, so that in the event of an allergy, at least you know how to track things down. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Never forget ever again when taking photos as this app adds data, location, and more to your photos and videos.

): Never forget ever again when taking photos as this app adds data, location, and more to your photos and videos. Easy Spending Budget ( $0.99 ): Are you at sea when it comes to budgeting? Why not get an app to help you out?

Free iPhone games

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): How good is your estimation? Try to release the ball in a manner where it can be caught by the cup below.

): How good is your estimation? Try to release the ball in a manner where it can be caught by the cup below. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-three title that takes on a pirate theme with some pretty cute graphics.

): A match-three title that takes on a pirate theme with some pretty cute graphics. My City: Doctor Hospital ( $3.99 ): Running a hospital is not an easy task, but why not let your little one have a go?

): Running a hospital is not an easy task, but why not let your little one have a go? Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense ( $5.99 ): It is always a rush trying to get rid of endless waves of enemies who descend upon your castle.

): It is always a rush trying to get rid of endless waves of enemies who descend upon your castle. Catenaccio: Football Manager ( $2.99 ): Think you've got what it takes to handle a bunch of talented footballers and have them rise to the top?

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ savvy tactics to tap into your personal information. But don’t worry, tech aficionados! We’ve compiled crucial strategies to safeguard your precious data. An essential first step is to be selective about the permissions you grant to the applications you opt to download.

Take a moment to ponder: why should a basic alarm clock app need access to your camera or contact list? What rationale might a flashlight app have for requesting your exact location? By carefully assessing the permissions you approve, you can shield your personal information from unauthorized access.

Feel free to dive into the vast array of free apps available on both Android and iOS devices, all while keeping your data secure.

That's all we have for now! Do check back later this week for our Top 5 Apps of the Week!