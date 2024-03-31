Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Has Never Been This Cheap (Save $100)

Hot topics

There are plenty of solid tablets are on sale this spring. And if you're in for a Galaxy tablet that does the job without breaking your bank, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE has fallen to a new low at $349 over on Amazon. That means you get to save 22 percent off or $100 bucks off the usual price of the slab.

What's covered by this sale is Wi-Fi model of both 128 GB and 256 GB configurations. For the latter, you also net a saving of $100, dropping it to $419 from $519, which is the new best price. Additionally, all colorways launched are also available for you to choose from.

Why the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is among the best tablet to buy

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) has only been out for a few months since they were launched at the end of last year. Similar to the pricier and premium Galaxy Tab S9, the Koreans gave them numerous upgrades particularly in the internals and addition of IP67 waterproofing, making them the first streamline tablets to feature rugged protection.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) compared side-by-side
Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) have clear size differences. / © nextpit

Not only the device is more robust than its predecessor, it also boasts a sleek and modern build that uses aluminum material. The display panel doesn't utilize OLED tech similar to the standard Tab S9, but it has a sharp and bright IPS LCD screen. This supports 90 Hz refresh rate as well which makes fluid scrolling and visuals.

Internally, it is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC with mid-range performance and admirable efficiency that results in a good battery life on the device. It is sufficient to all apps without stuttering and can play triple A game titles. Plus, the slab runs on Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1 on top. Samsung pledges of four major software upgrades as well.

Are you picking up the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at this rate? Which features are you going to like from it? Let us know your plans.

