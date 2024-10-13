Anyone looking to keep track of their devices and pets might now consider purchasing one. Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 in a set of four is currently on sale for $75 at Best Buy. This translates to a $25 reduction (25 percent) off the usual price of the set and a record-low.

A bigger saving is realized when you compare buying an individual Galaxy SmartTag 2 which costs $30. Hence, you're securing a tag for $18 a piece when going for the four-pack.

Why do you need to use a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) is one of our smart Bluetooth tracker picks on the market. It works great for Android but it's best for those Galaxy users as it fully leverages Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem.

The second-gen SmartTag also added a few major upgrades in finding, including UWB (ultra-wideband) broadcasting for detailed and more precise directions during tracking. It works two-way too, letting you ring the phone you've connected with it, and its speaker is quite loud despite the tiny size.

The CR2032 battery tray features a rubber seal to keep the IP67 water resistant. The battery life of SmartTag 2 is rated for up to 700 days. / © nextpit

Another new in the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the elliptical design which integrates a built-in keyring hole on it. This makes it easy to hook or attach to keychains, a pet's collar, and other items. It has an improved IP67 rating as well, resisting water splashes and dust when it gets caught in the rain or washing machine.

We also liked that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 has a significantly longer battery life than the original Galaxy SmartTag. With a low-power mode, it can last up to 500 days. Plus, replacing its battery is no-fuss, only requiring an ejector tool.

Which devices do you intend to use the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 for? Let us know in the comments.