Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 cheaper: This could be the best time to own one

Samsung is extending its Galaxy S22 offering from Amazon. The entire lineup is having huge discounts with the Galaxy S22 Ultra retailing at $999. This equates to $200 savings for the flagship device of Samsung that features 108MP main camera and S Pen support which are exclusive to the model.

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus are discounted from Amazon.

You can save as much as $200 with each memory configuration.

It's unclear how long the deal will last.

If you're still planning to upgrade to your next smartphone, this could be the best time to finally make the move. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ are up to $200 cheaper for the first three storage options. The base model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8 GB/128 GB storage retails for $999 while opting for the 256 GB variant will only cost you $100 more along with a larger 12 GB of RAM.

But if you really want to sweeten the pot, the 512 GB is similarly discounted and is available for $1199 or heavily down from its original price of $1399. This also gets you the same 12 GB RAM as on the lower storage option.

Why you should not miss this insane Galaxy S22 Ultra deal

In addition to the generous quad camera setup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a premium design and excellent display. At the front is a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen wrapped in aluminum armor. There is also a very tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top providing top-notch protection. If you want to learn more about the device, head on to our Galaxy S22 Ultra full review.

It is unstated how long the offer will last from Amazon. Thus, you should act fast if you don't want to miss this rare deal for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+.

