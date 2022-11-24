Crazy $250 discount: OnePlus 10 Pro is at its best price today

OnePlus is in full swing this Black Friday with the OnePlus 10 Pro (5G) at its best price of $549. The company is slashing up to 31 percent off the original price of the flagship Android on Amazon. A huge $250 savings awaits if you act fast or until there are running supplies left.

Luck is on the side for those who are waiting for the best moment to snatch a OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro at $549 is the lowest offer we've ever seen. And the deal is available on Amazon or OnePlus store for both green and black colorways.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro Don't miss the chance to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro at its best price ever. To device database

OnePlus 10 Pro with flagship features and killer price

The OnePlus 10 Pro ticks most of the boxes as one of the best Android smartphones in 2022. It features a beastly Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with plenty of RAM and storage. On the exterior, the device is a looker by having a fast display and unique camera arrangement at the rear. Both sides are protected by Gorilla Glass (with Victus at the front).

As regards the shooting capabilities, OnePlus 10 Pro can match any premium camera phone, thanks to the triple camera module. This consists of a reliable 48MP main, 8MP telephoto, and 50MP ultra-wide snapper. There is also a sharp 32MP selfie camera on the opposite side.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 120Hz AMOLED display / © NextPit

Based on our colleague's review, the OnePlus 10 Pro (review) has top-class battery endurance. It easily trumps other devices in terms of battery life and charging speed even the more expensive ones. Specifically, the US model can be crazily charged in less than an hour.

If you're ready to purchase one, we recommend doing it early to avoid the Black Friday rush. It's worth noting that the option you will be getting has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As usual, we would love to hear your thoughts regarding this deal.