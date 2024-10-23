With Gemini now available on most Android devices, you may feel overwhelmed by the many features it offers. In this guide, we highlight the best Gemini features and provide tips on how to master these AI tools.

What is Gemini?

If you’re using an Android smartphone or tablet, chances are you’ve encountered Gemini. But if you’re not fully familiar with this new AI assistant, here’s a brief overview.

Gemini is Google’s new AI assistant, designed to replace Google Assistant for voice queries, commands, and tasks. While not all functions and extensions have been rolled out yet, updates will continue to be introduced over time.

What sets Gemini apart is its advanced AI capabilities, making it more conversational and natural when interacting with users compared to Google Assistant.

First things first: How to install Google Gemini on your phone

Gemini Versions Compared: Free, Premium, Gemini Live

Gemini is available in different versions, which vary based on subscription and premium plans. The basic version is available on all compatible Android devices, while premium subscribers have access to more powerful features and faster AI models.

The premium version of Gemini offers advanced capabilities, such as handling complex tasks, coding, logical reasoning, and full integration with other Google apps through extensions.

Gemini Live, another version, is a conversational chatbot built into the app. It also has a premium tier that offers enhanced features like background conversations, making it a smarter AI assistant within the Gemini app.

The Gemini Premium (AI Premium) plan costs $19.99/month. It includes access to advanced AI features like Gemini Ultra 1.0, plus 2 TB of Google One storage and AI tools in Gmail, Docs, and Sheets. You can get a one-month free trial from Google.

Top Features of Gemini

Now that you’re familiar with the different versions, let’s dive into Gemini's top features.

1. Generate images

Gemini includes a text-to-image generation tool, available in both free and premium versions. The premium version, however, can generate more complex images, including portraits of people. It uses Google’s latest Imagen-3 model, which delivers improved image quality and customization options.

Here’s how to use the image generator:

Open the Gemini app on your device. Type or speak your prompt, starting with "create," "generate," or "draw." Specify styles, colors, and descriptions. Tap the send button and wait for the result.

Open the Gemini app and enter your prompt. © nextpit Type or speak your prompt then tap enter. © nextpit Long press on the image to open quick actions then save the image in your gallery. © nextpit Tap the more button to open more action options. © nextpit Go the Gemini app and tap on the chat to open history © nextpit Tap on the chat to see the generated image. © nextpit

You can refine your prompts for better results and save or share the images directly from the app. For additional information on the topic, please read our guide on creating and saving AI images with Gemini.

2. Summarize Texts and Videos

Gemini can summarize long texts, emails, documents, and YouTube videos. To use this feature, you’ll need to activate the Google Workspace and YouTube extensions within the app.

Here’s how to summarize texts:

Open the Gemini app. Paste or type the text or URL into the prompt box. Hit the send button and receive the summary.

Copy the text from a document or web page then paste it on the Gemini prompt box. © nextpit Tap the send button to summarize the text. © nextpit You can also paste a web URL and have the AI summarize the article. © nextpit

To summarize YouTube videos (with subtitles enabled):

Open the YouTube video. Launch or summon Gemini. Type or speak, "summarize this video."

Check if the YouTube integration is active on the Extensions option in the Gemini App. © nextpit Check if the YouTube integration is active on the Extensions option in the Gemini App. © nextpit Summon Gemini while watching a YouTube video and tap on the "Ask about this video" button. © nextpit You can ask Gemini by typing a question of even by asking on the microphone. © nextpit By default, the answer is displayed in a pop-up window. Tap on the highlighted button to see it fullscreen. © nextpit

Gemini can also highlight important information like recipes or menus from video captions. To learn more about this, check out our tutorial on how to use Gemini to summarize YouTube videos.

3. Use Gemini with Google Apps

Gemini integrates seamlessly with Google apps, making it easier to manage tasks. For instance, you can extract flight details from Gmail and add them as events in your Google Calendar.

Here’s how to do it:

Use Gemini to pull out important details from Gmail.

Add or modify events directly in Google Calendar.

You can ask Gemini to search or look for information in your Gmail and other documents. © nextpit Ask Gemini to add these details to the calendar. © nextpit Confirm the added events. © nextpit

4. Control Smart Home Devices with Gemini

Like Google Assistant, Gemini can control smart home devices. You’ll need to add your devices in the Google Home app and link third-party apps such as Xiaomi Mi Home or Samsung SmartThings.

Here’s an example of how to control a smart air purifier:

Add your smart home device to the Home app. Launch Gemini. Write or speak the command, specifying the device name and action. Tap send.

Ask Gemini to turn on or off a smart home devices connected to the Home app. © nextpit

5. Search via Photos or Videos

Gemini can search for images or frames within videos, providing an alternative to Google Lens. It also integrates with your device’s gallery.

Here’s how to search:

Open your camera app or capture a screenshot from a video. Launch the Gemini app. Tap Ask about this screen. Add your prompt and hit send.

Navigate to the image or screenshot then launch Gemini and tap Ask about this screen. © nextpit Add your prompt then tap the send button. © nextpit You can add a follow up prompt once the result is presented. © nextpit

Note: While Gemini currently supports photo searches, video clip search is not yet available. For further information, please read our guide on how to use the image search shortcut with Gemini on Android.

Tap the Share button when viewing an image © nextpit Select the “More” button to display further options. © nextpit Select the Gemini button to attach/send the image to the chatbot app © nextpit Tap the Send button to start the search. © nextpit

6. Conversational Chats with Gemini Live

Gemini Live allows for natural, continuous conversations. The free version offers basic features, while the premium version allows for deeper interactions, including access to conversation transcripts for later reference.

Here are some examples of the conversations with Gemini Live:

An example of a conversation with Gemini Live. © nextpit An example of a conversation with Gemini Live. © nextpit An example of a conversation with Gemini Live. © nextpit An example of a conversation with Gemini Live. © nextpit

Alternatively, my colleague Antoine Engels has conducted a more detailed test with Gemini Live, which you can check out in the link below:

Have you tried using Gemini or Gemini Live on your device? Which feature is your favorite? Please let us know in the comments!