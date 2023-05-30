Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

We are about to enter the middle of 2023, and here we are with NextPit's selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that is published twice each week — one on Tuesday, and another on Friday. To save your precious time, these apps normally have a sticker price tag attached to them, but for a limited time only, they can be installed for free on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Let's check them out!

Note that while they're free as of publishing, these deals tend to expire without any due warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be both unpredictable and can end suddenly.

You should know that we do have some form of quality control as we made sure that this list of free apps does not feature low-rating apps. However, we did not install and test them out like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Constellations TV Wallpaper [4.8-stars / $1.49 ]: Fancy having a live wallpaper that looks absolutely gorgeous? This app gets the job done.

Fancy having a live wallpaper that looks absolutely gorgeous? This app gets the job done. StressLocator Pro [3.8-stars / $1.49 ]: Life is short. Don't get too stressed out, use this app to keep track of your stress levels, although it should never be used as a replacement for actual medical diagnosis.

Life is short. Don't get too stressed out, use this app to keep track of your stress levels, although it should never be used as a replacement for actual medical diagnosis. Articles Grammar PRO [3.9-stars / $1.99 ]: Test your knowledge of English grammar articles and be ready for your next exam.

Android games

Kingdom War TD Premium [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A tower defense game that has different challenges for you to meet and overcome in a fantasy setting.

A tower defense game that has different challenges for you to meet and overcome in a fantasy setting. Intergalactic Space VR [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A VR roller coaster ride that needs to be experienced in order to be believed!

A VR roller coaster ride that needs to be experienced in order to be believed! Summoners Era: Idle Strategy [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Pick your party of monster combatants and let them duke it out with others. May the best monster team win!

Pick your party of monster combatants and let them duke it out with others. May the best monster team win! Stickman Legends [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Power your way through wave after wave of enemies, dispatching them with your skill and abilities as you grow even more powerful.

Power your way through wave after wave of enemies, dispatching them with your skill and abilities as you grow even more powerful. Demon Hunter Premium [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A hack-and-slash game that not only requires fast reflexes, but brains as well as you make your way through an impossible task.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Fireworks Pro [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: Want a break from it all? You do not have to wait until New Year's Eve to enjoy a round of fireworks on your phone display.

Want a break from it all? You do not have to wait until New Year's Eve to enjoy a round of fireworks on your phone display. Game Ideas Pro [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Did you hit a brick wall trying to come up with new game ideas? This app can be a starting point for your next project...

Did you hit a brick wall trying to come up with new game ideas? This app can be a starting point for your next project... Multi Translate Voice [4.3-stars / $14.99 ]: Here's an app that can translate into 3 languages simultaneously, making it a truly useful tool in a multi-national group.

Here's an app that can translate into 3 languages simultaneously, making it a truly useful tool in a multi-national group. Blend Photos [4.9-stars / $2.99 ]: An app that brings a touch of creativity where you can blend a couple of photos to create truly impressive visuals.

iOS games

Riptide GP2 [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: Enjoy console-quality graphics on your iPhone as you cause ripples in this racing game.

Enjoy console-quality graphics on your iPhone as you cause ripples in this racing game. Fill Me Up [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: Love solving puzzles? This game will undoubtedly tease your brain to its limits as you attempt to piece together the puzzle.

Love solving puzzles? This game will undoubtedly tease your brain to its limits as you attempt to piece together the puzzle. Creature Creator [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Fire your imagination as you create your own creatures, exploring online worlds with your family and friends.

Fire your imagination as you create your own creatures, exploring online worlds with your family and friends. Crystal Cove [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Match a trio of triangles on the board to make them disappear and ensure you are not surrounded at all, otherwise the game will be over.

That's it for now when it comes to this week's free apps! We do hope that whatever you find here is worth installing, be it for now or for later. What do you think of our list for this weekend? Just in case you are looking for some online games to whet your gaming appetite without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on today's selections before we work to prepare another list to end the week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!