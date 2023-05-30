Pixel Cameras Crash in Android 14 Beta — Here's a Temporary Fix

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Google Pixel 7 ProReview Test
© NextPit

Google released Android 14 Beta 2.1 last week and the minor update was supposed to fix numerous bugs in the previous build. While the firmware indeed squashed most of the bugs, another major one arose for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 (review), where the Google Camera app on these phones crashed with still no official fix in sight.

Several public beta testers have reported that the default camera app in the Pixel 6 (Pro) and Pixel 7 (Pro), including the last year's Pixel 6a (review), will crash when using the ultrawide lens. Android Police touted that the app would freeze when switching from the standard to ultrawide lens. Subsequently, the camera app would be rendered unusable and needs to be manually closed.

It added that even if the program did not freeze after using the ultrawide lens and entering the video recording mode, the problem would persist along with an alert that the 'recorded' video might not have been saved. However, it becomes usable only when one directly activated the video mode upon launching the camera app.

Google Pixel 7 Pro review
The Google Pixel 7 Pro's camera app. / © NextPit

A possible fix to prevent Google's Pixel camera from crashing

While Google released a separate update for the camera app, the instability is most likely isolated from the update and did not resolve the issue. Fortunately, there are a couple of makeshift fixes. The first method involves selecting the portrait mode after launching the camera. You can also snap a photo quickly when the launches, and the camera is said to operate normally after doing so.

In one of Google's support pages, the company seemingly acknowledged this growing concern. However, it remains unclear when beta testers can expect a proper fix from the Internet search giant. In any case, the fix should arrive as a minor software update before the next Android 14 OS beta is released to compatible smartphones.

Are you running on Android 14 Beta? Have you experienced any major issues so far? We'd like to hear your feedback in the comments.

Via: Android Police Source: Google

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing