Fitbit's new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are crazy cheap today

Fitbit is launching its Black Friday deals early on Amazon. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 GPS smartwatches are heavily discounted today, putting the duo at their best prices yet. The Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $199 which translates to $100 off the original price for the premium watch while the Versa 4 is down to $149 from $229.

Fitbit's Sense 2 and Versa 4 were unveiled in August but eventually hit the market sometime in September. Noticeably, they arrived with minor changes to the exterior as most of the improvements were found under the hood. Insert the fact that they are cheapest during this week-long event, the brand-new smartwatches become even more appealing to own.

Fitbit Sense 2

The more capable of the two is the Fitbit Sense 2. It has extra functions like ECG and temperature sensors. Fitbit has also added a new EDA or extensive stress tracking compared to a basic mode on the Versa 4 and other Fitbit devices.

As for the design, Fitbit's Sense 2 continues to use the square form factor though with rounder sides producing a slicker feel. The ECG gets repositioned plates that are now blended under the display's glass. At the same time, it takes advantage of a more tactile set of buttons that our colleague enjoyed during a hands-on experience.

The Fitbit Sense 2 got a real, physical button! / © NextPit

Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 does not drastically differ from the more expensive Sense 2. It has the same familiar square form along with an always-on AMOLED display. Furthermore, the wearable is protected with 5ATM or equivalent to pressure up to 50 meters depth.

The only things lacking in this entry are the temperature sensor and ECG. However, you still get all-day heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, among other important features.

Why you should not miss the massive Fitbit sales

If you're hunting for a smartwatch with top-class health and fitness tracking features, we definitely recommend getting either Fitbit device. What's even great is that these work on iPhones and Android hardware. This means you will be getting all functionalities regardless of the ecosystem your phone is running on.